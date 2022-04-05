THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 5, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

'Pink fluvial parade' backs Leni-Kiko ticket Fishermen led by Anakpawis endorse the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and running-mate Kiko Pangilinan during a fluvial parade at the Binangonan Fishport in Rizal on Tuesday. The group also endorsed senatorial candidates Atty Neri Colmenares and Elmer Labog as the candidates most supportive of their cause George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

PH-US conduct combined interoperability exercises as part of Balikatan 2022 Philippine Army and U.S. Army Pacific troops conduct a cold load training exercise geared at enhancing their skills in entering and exiting an inactive helicopter in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on Monday. The exercise is one of the seven combined interoperability exercises (COIEs) between the two armies as part of the Balikatan 2022. Sgt Sanny E Palatao PA/ OG7, TRADOC, PA

Repairing damaged power lines amid rainy weather Meralco workers repair damaged power line equipment amid rainfall in Quezon City Tuesday. Light to moderate with occasional heavy rainfall is expected to pour in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces, according to PAGASA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Ukraine's President Zelensky in Bucha President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) walks in the town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday. Zelensky said on April 3, 2022 the Russian leadership was responsible for civilian killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv, where bodies were found lying in the street after the town was retaken by the Ukrainian army. Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP

Wet and drizzly trip Pedestrians huddle under umbrellas as they walk in the rain at an intersection in Manila on Tuesday. State weather bureau PAGASA issued a yellow warning advisory for the provinces of Quezon, Rizal, and Laguna, while Metro Manila and other nearby provinces, it said, were to experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains for a few hours during the day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News