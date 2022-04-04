Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 4, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 05 2022 12:26 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Mass graves for 'executed' civilians discovered in Ukraine town A mass grave is seen behind a church in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday. Ukraine and Western nations accused Russian troops of war crimes after the discovery of mass graves and "executed" civilians near Kyiv, prompting vows of action at the International Criminal Court. City mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP that 280 other bodies had been buried in mass graves. One rescue official said 57 people were found in one hastily dug trench behind a church. Sergei Supinsky, AFP Olivia Rodrigo wins Grammys Best New Artist, Best Vocal Pop album Filipino-American pop music star Olivia Rodrigo accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 64th annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday. Rodrigo, who made her Grammys debut, also won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for ‘Sour.’ Rich Fury, Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP Comelec, DILG launch voter education for the youth Participants of a mock election line up during the Commission on Election’s information drive for the youth at the Marikina Convention Center on Monday. The Comelec in cooperation with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the National Youth Commission launched a series of Information drives on responsible voting of the youth for Halalan 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Ukraine's Zelensky appeals for support at the Grammys Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on screen during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. Zelensky, who has been outspoken in gathering international support for his country since it has been invaded by Russia, appealed to those listening to "Tell the truth about war. On your social networks. On TV. Support us in any way you can." Valerie Macon, AFP Vote wisely for their future Campaign posters for the May 9 local and national elections adorn a fenced property in Quezon City on Monday, with a group of young men looking on. With a little over a month before the elections, candidates from all parties are wooing voters in traditional and non-traditional ways. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Ukraine mass graves Bucha Russian troops war crimes Olivia Rodrigo Grammys Best New Artist Las Vegas Nevada Comelec DILG voter education youth mock election Volodymyr Zelensky support election campaign posters Quezon City candidates /entertainment/04/05/22/bigbang-makes-long-awaited-comeback-with-still-life/life/04/04/22/finally-my-forever-maxine-medina-gets-engaged/sports/04/04/22/back-where-they-belong-uaap-teams-welcome-back-fans/news/04/04/22/another-bureau-of-customs-employee-shot-in-pasay/video/business/04/04/22/ph-shares-edge-up-ahead-of-release-of-ph-inflation-data