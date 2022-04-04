THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 4, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Mass graves for 'executed' civilians discovered in Ukraine town A mass grave is seen behind a church in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday. Ukraine and Western nations accused Russian troops of war crimes after the discovery of mass graves and "executed" civilians near Kyiv, prompting vows of action at the International Criminal Court. City mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP that 280 other bodies had been buried in mass graves. One rescue official said 57 people were found in one hastily dug trench behind a church. Sergei Supinsky, AFP

Olivia Rodrigo wins Grammys Best New Artist, Best Vocal Pop album Filipino-American pop music star Olivia Rodrigo accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 64th annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday. Rodrigo, who made her Grammys debut, also won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for ‘Sour.’ Rich Fury, Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP

Comelec, DILG launch voter education for the youth Participants of a mock election line up during the Commission on Election’s information drive for the youth at the Marikina Convention Center on Monday. The Comelec in cooperation with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the National Youth Commission launched a series of Information drives on responsible voting of the youth for Halalan 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Ukraine's Zelensky appeals for support at the Grammys Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on screen during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. Zelensky, who has been outspoken in gathering international support for his country since it has been invaded by Russia, appealed to those listening to "Tell the truth about war. On your social networks. On TV. Support us in any way you can." Valerie Macon, AFP