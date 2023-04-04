THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 04, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Chanting the Lord’s Passion Catholic faithful hold a "pabasa" at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Quezon City on Tuesday. Pabasa is local tradition where verses of the "Pasyon Mahal," a narrative book on the life and suffering of Jesus Christ, are chanted instead of being spoken as part of the observance of the Holy Week. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Holy Week travelers arrive early at Northport Terminal Travelers arrive for their scheduled trips at the Northport Passenger Terminal in Manila on Tuesday. Some passengers opted to arrive a day early to avoid traffic jams as thousands are expected to flock to seaports for the Holy Week break. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

One dead, dozens injured in Dutch rail accident Emergency services work at the site of a derailed night train in Voorschoten, The Netherlands, Tuesday. At least one person died and 30 were injured after a passenger train slammed into construction equipment on the tracks and derailed near The Hague. Remko De Waal, EPA-EFE

Urban poor Filipinos appeal for gov’t action Human rights advocates hold the “Kalbaryong Crisis ng Maralita” at the Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Loreto in Sampaloc, Manila on Tuesday. The group called for an end to the burdens that urban poor Filipinos continue to bear, including the high costs of food and basic utilities, loss of livelihood, displacements and demolitions, human rights violations, and vulnerability to disasters. ABS-CBN News

Practicing the Passion Play People watch as members of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene’s parish youth ministry hold rehearsals for its Passion Play production, entitled ‘Pagtalima,’ in front of the Quiapo Church on Holy Tuesday. Passion Plays, colloquially called Senakulo, are traditionally performed by theater companies or community groups and are usually staged on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, with some lasting the whole Holy Week. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Basquiat x Warhol exhibit on display in Paris A visitor looks at 'EG, 1984-1985' (L) and 'Bananas, 1985' by American artists Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol on display at the 'Basquiat x Warhol' exhibition at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, France on Tuesday. The exhibition of works created by two American visual artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat showing their collaboration, runs from April 5 to August 28, 2023. Mohammed Badra, EPA-EFE