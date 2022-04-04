MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: 9 presidential candidates share plans during Comelec’s 2nd presidential debate

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The Commission on Election holds the “Comelec’s #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The 2nd Presidential Debate” at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on Sunday with 35 days left before the May 9 election.

Attended by 9 out of 10 presidential candidates, former senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr skipped the second round of debates after reiterating that he is better off campaigning than joining debates.

Moderated by veteran journalist Ces Drilon, the 2nd presidential debate used a different format by posing a question on corruption for all candidates to answer, followed by questions on key social issues with candidates grouped into 3 during the succeeding segments.

Two remaining rounds of Comelec debates are scheduled on April 23, a town hall format for the second and last Vice Presidential debate and April 24, the third and last debate for presidential candidates.

Comelec Chairman Saidamen Balt Pangarungan and spokesperson James Jimenez arrive for #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The 2nd Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Comelec Chairman Saidamen Balt Pangarungan interacts with Ces Drilon, moderator for #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The 2nd Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso interacts with former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales and Sen. Ping Lacson during the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The 2nd Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Nine out of 10 Presidential candidates share the stage during the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The 2nd Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate and former Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate labor leader Leody De Guzman during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate former Sen. Panfilo Lacson during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Nine out of 10 Presidential candidates share the stage during the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The 2nd Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Veteran journalist Ces Drilon moderates the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The 2nd Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Faisal Mangondato during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Jose Montemayor Jr. during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao gestures during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao interacts with Vice President Leni Robredo during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidates Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso interacts with labor leader Leody De Guzman and Sen. Ping Lacson after the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The 2nd Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Nine presidential candidates pose for photos after the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The 2nd Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News