THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 1, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Ukraine President Zelensky appeals to the world Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (on screen) gives a speech during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels on Thursday. The Ukrainian president has addressed the parliaments of different countries in hopes of rallying support for his government in response to Russia's invasion of his country. Virgine Lefour, AFP

Never again to military dictatorship in Brazil A view of pictures of persons who were killed or went missing during the 1964-1985 dictatorship, during a demo on the 58th anniversary of the military coup at Ibirapuera Park, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Thursday. Brazil was under a dictatorship for 21 years after a coup d'état by the Brazilian Armed Forces on April 1, 1964. Nelson Almeida, AFP

Hong Kong lifts travel ban on PH, other countries Passengers from the Philippines line up at coach registration desks before undergoing a 7-days hotel quarantine after landing at the Hong Kong International Airport on Friday. From April 1, the quarantine period for those arriving in Hong Kong has been reduced to seven days as the Hong Kong government lifted a flight ban imposed in January on Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain, and the United States. Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Searching for the new moon Malaysian Islamic religious officers observe the position of the moon using a theodolite to determine the sighting of the new moon to mark the start of the fasting month of Ramadan in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Friday. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE