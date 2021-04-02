THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 2, 2021

Personal ‘pabasa’ at home Lolita Ocampo, 69, does a traditional "pabasa," the act of chanting the life and agony of Jesus Christ from the Bible practiced during Holy Week, alone in her house in Cutud, San Fernando, Pampanga on Friday. Devotees are finding different ways of practicing their faith following restrictions on church activities with the reimposition of the enhanced community quarantine to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. ABS-CBN News

Flagellants defy government ban on religious activities A flagellant with a bloodied back lies on the ground to be whipped as a form of penitence observed during Holy Week, as a crowd watches around him outside a church in Tondo, Manila on Good Friday. Despite a government ban on religious gatherings amid rising coronavirus disease cases, some devotees are finding ways to still practice rituals identified with their faith. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Quiapo Church off-limits Parishioners who went to Quiapo Church in Manila to observe Good Friday are apprehended and asked to line up at Plaza Miranda. The parishioners were asked for details and warned before being asked to go home as part of the restrictions under the NCR Plus bubble to curb the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Devotees pray outside a church in Navotas Parishioners pray outside the Church of the Señor of Bangkulasi in Navotas City on Good Friday despite the government ban on church activities in the NCR and surrounding provinces during the Holy Week to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. The church did not allow parishioners inside but broadcasted prayers by speaker outside. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Dozens killed as Taiwan train derails This handout picture taken and released on Friday by Taiwan Red Cross shows rescue teams at the site where a train derailed inside a tunnel in the mountains of Hualien, eastern Taiwan. The accident, Taiwan’s worst in decades, killed at least 48 and injured 66 with many of the passengers heading home at the start of a long weekend traditional holiday to tend to family graves. Handout, Taiwan Red Cross/AFP

Practicing the Veneration of the Cross in Borongan Cathedral A nun kneels during the Veneration of the Cross in Borongan Cathedral in Eastern Samar on Good Friday. The local IATF recently issued a memorandum allowing religious activities while observing minimum health standards during Holy Week as Eastern Samar remains under the least stringent modified general community quarantine. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News