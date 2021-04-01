THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 1, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the big stories today in photos.

South Korea vaccinates senior citizen after suspension An elderly woman receives the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center as part of vaccinations for senior citizens over 75 years old, in Seoul on Thursday. South Korea earlier suspended inoculation for citizens 65 years old and above when it launched its vaccination drive on February. Chung Sung-Jun, AFP/Pool

As cherry blossoms bloom Boys play next to a blooming cherry tree at a park in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday. Cherry trees (sakura) were in bloom weeks earlier than expected but traditional festivities were suspended as authorities discouraged crowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

Our Lady of Lourdes grotto closed on Holy Thursday The Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan remains closed on Maundy Thursday, amid the enhanced community quarantine in the "NCR plus". Physical religious gatherings, as Filipino Catholics observe the Holy Week, are prohibited during ECQ as COVID-19 continue to rise in the region. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Visita Iglesia in Quiapo, Manila Catholic devotees pray outside the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on Maundy Thursday as churches remain closed amid the enhanced community quarantine in NCR plus bubble. Church leaders urged Filipino Catholics to stay at home and attend Holy Week liturgical rituals streamed online by different parishes. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Washing of the feet at the Manila Cathedral Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo performs the Washing of the Feet during the Manila Cathedral’s celebration of the evening mass of the Lord's Supper on Holy Thursday. The mass was also broadcast online as the church finds other ways to reach Filipino Catholics amid the enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus during the Holy Week. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Commemorating the Washing of the Feet in Jerusalem Christian worshippers, monks, and friars walk in procession around the Edicule, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus Christ, during a mass to commemorate the Washing of the Feet on Maundy Thursday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday is the Christian day falling before Easter which commemorates the Washing of the Feet and the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the apostles. Emmanuel Dunand, AFP

Baclaran Church brings altar of repose outdoors amid ECQ A religious brother lights candles as they set up the altar of repose near the entrance of the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran on Maundy Thursday. The church decided to place the altar outside so Filipino Catholics can see it from the gate as religious gatherings continue to be prohibited due to the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News