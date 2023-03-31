THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 31, 2023

Britain's King Charles III reacts in visit to Ukraine refugee center Britain's King Charles III (left) and Berlin's Mayor Franziska Giffey react as they visit the Ukraine Arrival Center Tegel, for Ukrainian refugees in Berlin, on Thursday. Britain's Charles III is on a three-day tour in Germany for his first state visit as king, with the trip billed as "an important European gesture" to maintain strong ties after Brexit. Phil Noble, AFP/pool

Fire Prevention Month ends with water show Firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) rappel while fire trucks conduct a water salute during the culminating activity of the Fire Prevention Month hosted by the BFP National Capital Region at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Friday. ABS-CBN News

Marcos launches construction of Bataan-Cavite bridge President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (2nd right) looks at a scale model of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Milestones (BBM) project during ceremonies in Mariveles, Bataan on March 31, 2023. Marcos said the planned construction of the Php175.6-billion bridge linking Bataan and Cavite will cut travel time from five hours to just 45 minutes. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

As Holy Week nears A man lights a candle during the Via Crucis procession as part of the Holy Week celebrations in Cartagena, Murcia, Spain on Friday. The Christian world is gearing up to mark Holy Week, the most sacred week in the liturgical year, on March 2, Palm Sunday. Marcial Guillen, EPA-EFE