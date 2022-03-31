THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 31, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

BIR urged to address Marcos tax liabilities Protesters call on the Bureau of Internal Revenue to file criminal charges against presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos Jr.and his family for refusing to pay P203 billion worth of tax liabilities in a filed letter-position in Quezon City on Thursday. In a Supreme Court document, the high tribunal on March 9, 1999 ruled "final and executory" on the estate tax liability of Marcos Jr.'s family, contrary to the camp's claim that the case was still being litigated. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

'Bakla Bantay Boto' poll watch coalition LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, (questioning), intersex, asexual, and agender) rights advocates launch Bakla Bantay Boto, an all- LGBTQIA+ poll watch coalition during a press conference at a cafe in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday. The coalition will organize LGBTQIA+ volunteers who will serve as watchers and campaign against electoral fraud in the upcoming national elections on May 9. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

More campaign posters up with 39 days before election Pedestrians cross a bridge filled with campaign posters in Muntinlupa City on Thursday. Comelec Resolution 10730 prohibits posting of campaign materials in public places outside of the designated common poster areas, on private property without the consent of the owner, or in structures owned by the government. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Checking explosives during Balikatan 2022 US Air Forces forward observers use high-range binoculars to check a bomb fired during a combined arms live-fire exercise under Balikatan 2022 at the Crow Valley Gunnery Range in Camp O’ Donnell, Tarlac on Thursday. Balikatan is the most prominent annual military exercise between the Philippines and the United States and is designed to maintain and develop the security relationship between the two countries' armed forces. ABS-CBN News

Regular cleaning of Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine as Holy Week nears A volunteer cleans the premises of the Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine in Bulacan on Thursday as Holy Week nears. The shrine is maintained regularly as visitors are expected to flock to the area for Holy Week due to the relaxed COVID-19 protocols. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News