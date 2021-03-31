THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 31, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the big stories today in photos.

Pabasa in Paco, Manila Catholic devotees participate in a "Pabasa" in Paco, Manila on Holy Wednesday. An age-old tradition that traces back to 1704, “Pabasa” is chanting of melodic phrases of the “Pasyon Mahal,” a narrative book on the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ done during the Holy Week. ABS-CBN News

Manila vaccinates people with comorbidities Manila residents line up for the COVID-19 vaccination program at the Justo Lucban Elementary School in Paco, Manila on Wednesday. The city government started to inoculate its citizens belonging to the A3 category, or people aged 18-59 years old with comorbidities, with SinoVac vaccines. Residents wishing to get inoculated are required to bring medical certificates or hospital records to show proof of comorbidity. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Around 220 Chinese vessels spotted in West Philippine Sea Photo shows Chinese marine vessels anchored at Julian Felipe Reef in this photo taken last March 27. Around 220 Chinese vessels were spotted during a routine aerial and maritime patrol around the West Philippine Sea- with 44 Chinese "maritime militia" vessels moored and anchored at the Julian Felipe Reef, 115 alleged militia vessels at Kennan Reef, 45 near Pag-asa Islands, and 50 more vessels "dispersed" in the Panganiban, Kagitingan and Zamora Reefs, while 4 People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were also seen at the Panganiban Reef, all within the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) in the West Philippine Sea. Photo courtesy of the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea

Summer cooldown Children play in an inflatable pool on top of an apartment building in Mandaluyong City on Holy Wednesday in the midst of the enhanced community quarantine being imposed in the metro. Public health expert Fr. Nicanor Austracio of OCTA Research Team said he supports calls for a 1-week extension of the ECQ in the NCR Plus originally scheduled from March 29 to April, 4 as it would take another week to see the full effect of the lockdown in the country’s case count and health-care utilization rate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News