THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 30, 2023

Several dead in ship fire off Basilan Members of the Philippine Coast Guard Basilan conduct search and rescue operation after a fire hit commercial vessel M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 in the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan on Wednesday. At least 12 were reported killed with at least 57 rescued, Basilan Governor Mujov Hataman Salliman said on Thursday morning. Courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard-Basilan

Christians prepare for Holy Week An aerial picture shows Christ the Redeemer during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday. Millions of Christians around the world will commemorate the Passion of Christ in prayers, fasting and almsgiving this coming Holy Week and celebrate His resurrection on Easter Sunday. Antonio Lacerda, EPA-EFE

Pope Francis hospitalized due to respiratory infection Pope Francis sits in a wheelchair at the end of his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, on Wednesday. Pope Francis was hospitalized following a respiratory infection that was not COVID-19, which would require a few days of medical treatment, according to the Vatican. Ettore Ferrari, EPA-EFE

Several still missing after Basilan ship mishap A handout photo made available by the Hadji Muhtamad Municipality (HMM) Public Information Office shows the MV Lady Mary Joy passenger vessel sitting on the shore of Basilan island on Thursday. At least 12 people died while 7 others were missing after the passenger ferry with more than 200 passengers and crew onboard caught fire in southern Philippines. Courtesy of Hadji Muhtamad Municipality/EPA-EFE

The road to healing and justice for EJK widows and orphans Families and relatives of victims of alleged extra judicial killings participate in a theater play at the Norte Dame in Caloocan City on March 30, 2023 as part of Program Paghilom’s 12th Teatro showcase. The European Union (EU) Special Representative on Human Rights Mr. Eamon Gilmore led a delegation that interacted with beneficiaries of Arnold Janssen Kalinga Foundation Inc.’s ‘Program Paghilom’, reaffirming their commitment and support to efforts to uphold justice, peace and truth among nations. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Bayanihan to stop Pasig fire Residents rush to stop a fire that razed a residential area in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City on Thursday. The fire, which reached fifth alarm, destroyed around 40 to 50 homes, according to Bureau of Fire Protection estimates. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Sun sets over Mt. Samat Cross The Mt. Samat Cross is silhouetted by the sun as it sets over Manila Bay on Thursday in Manila. The 312-foot cross in Pilar, Bataan is a memorial to soldiers who fought and died in the Battle of Bataan during World War II. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News