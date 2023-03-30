THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 30, 2023

Here are the day's top stories in photos.
Several dead in ship fire off Basilan
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard Basilan conduct search and rescue operation after a fire hit commercial vessel M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 in the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan on Wednesday. At least 12 were reported killed with at least 57 rescued, Basilan Governor Mujov Hataman Salliman said on Thursday morning. Courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard-Basilan
Christians prepare for Holy Week
An aerial picture shows Christ the Redeemer during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday. Millions of Christians around the world will commemorate the Passion of Christ in prayers, fasting and almsgiving this coming Holy Week and celebrate His resurrection on Easter Sunday. Antonio Lacerda, EPA-EFE
Pope Francis hospitalized due to respiratory infection
Pope Francis sits in a wheelchair at the end of his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, on Wednesday. Pope Francis was hospitalized following a respiratory infection that was not COVID-19, which would require a few days of medical treatment, according to the Vatican. Ettore Ferrari, EPA-EFE
Several still missing after Basilan ship mishap
A handout photo made available by the Hadji Muhtamad Municipality (HMM) Public Information Office shows the MV Lady Mary Joy passenger vessel sitting on the shore of Basilan island on Thursday. At least 12 people died while 7 others were missing after the passenger ferry with more than 200 passengers and crew onboard caught fire in southern Philippines. Courtesy of Hadji Muhtamad Municipality/EPA-EFE
The road to healing and justice for EJK widows and orphans
Families and relatives of victims of alleged extra judicial killings participate in a theater play at the Norte Dame in Caloocan City on March 30, 2023 as part of Program Paghilom’s 12th Teatro showcase. The European Union (EU) Special Representative on Human Rights Mr. Eamon Gilmore led a delegation that interacted with beneficiaries of Arnold Janssen Kalinga Foundation Inc.’s ‘Program Paghilom’, reaffirming their commitment and support to efforts to uphold justice, peace and truth among nations. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Bayanihan to stop Pasig fire
Residents rush to stop a fire that razed a residential area in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City on Thursday. The fire, which reached fifth alarm, destroyed around 40 to 50 homes, according to Bureau of Fire Protection estimates. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Sun sets over Mt. Samat Cross
The Mt. Samat Cross is silhouetted by the sun as it sets over Manila Bay on Thursday in Manila. The 312-foot cross in Pilar, Bataan is a memorial to soldiers who fought and died in the Battle of Bataan during World War II. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
67 million-year-old T-Rex for sale
Visitors look at the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex named Trinity, at the Tonhalle Zurich concert hall, in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday. The 11.6 meters long, 3.9 meters high, and 67 million-year-old T-Rex skeleton was assembled from three specimens excavated from 2008 to 2013 in the Hell Creek and Lance Creek formations in the US states of Montana and Wyoming. The Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton is to go on sale at an auction house in April 2023. Michael Buholzer, EPA-EFE