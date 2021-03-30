THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 30, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

QC continues COVID-19 vaccine drive The Quezon City Health Department inoculates its health personnel and frontliners using Sinovac vaccines at the Batasan Hills National High School Tuesday. A million doses of Sinovac vaccines purchased from China arrived on March 29, 2021 to augment the country's current stockpile. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Swabcab holds community COVID-19 testing in Malabon Residents undergo COVID-19 rapid antigen test onboard the "Swab Cab", a mobile COVID-19 testing facility launched by the Office of the Vice President, in Barangay Potrero in Malabon City on Tuesday. The program aims to support the mass testing capacity of local government units in communities with high transmission and infection rates. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Disinfection in Malate, Manila Members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) use a double cannon fogging and misting machine to disinfect, along Quirino Avenue and Adriatico in Malate, Manila City on Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases rise in Metro Manila. The city of Manila reported 4,045 active cases, with 894 deaths and 35,249 recoveries, as of March 30, 2021. ABS-CBN News

San Juan City commences COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens Health workers monitor senior citizens and others in a separate area after being vaccinated against COVID-19 at the San Juan Arena on Tuesday. The city government of San Juan allocated 103 vials of AstraZeneca vaccines for 1,030 senior citizens, and 1,669 doses of Sinovac vaccines for health workers and adults with comorbidities George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ever Given refloated in Suez Canal A man waves an Egyptian flag as Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, was fully refloated in Suez Canal, Egypt on Monday. Shipping traffic throughout the canal resumed on the same day after the container ship blocked the waterway for almost a week, but authorities said it could take up to 3 days to clear the backlog of ships waiting to transit the route. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via Reuters

Trying to beat the curfew A checkpoint screens motorists coming from Marikina City heading to San Mateo, Rizal less than an hour before the 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew begins on Tuesday amid the return of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in NCR Plus. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Tuesday said the Department of Health is recommending an extension of the ECQ in NCR Plus for another week to stop the surge in COVID-19 infections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Before the curfew begins People walk by a market in Mandaluyong a few hours before the start of the government-imposed curfew as part of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces on Tuesday, the same day the country logged its highest ever number of active COVID-19 cases. New infections in the Philippines breached the 9,000 mark for the 5th straight day Tuesday as authorities logged the number of active cases at 124,680 which account for 16.8 percent of the cumulative total. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News