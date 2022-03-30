THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 30, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Groups file administrative complaint vs NTF-ELCAC’s Badoy Multi-sectoral groups file a complaint against NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Usec. Lorraine Badoy before the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on Tuesday, for red-tagging presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo, supporters, and various groups. The complaint adds to the multiple complaints filed before the Office of the Ombudsman and COMELEC against Badoy for red-tagging. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Tension cracks appear at South Cotabato elementary school Tension cracks appear at the Kiantay Elementary School in Barangay Upper Sepaka in Surallah, South Cotabato on March 21, 2022. The cracks were caused by heavy rains and attributed to the geological feature of the area where coal deposits can be found, according to senior geologist Jilvert Mondido of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau Region XII. Photo courtesy of Surallah MDRRMO

Life goes on for fishery workers amid Taal’s unrest Workers load sacks of feeds for use in their fishpens during window hours in Laurel, Batangas, even as alert level 3 remain imposed over Taal volcano on Wednesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reminds the public that entry to the Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, as well as activities in Taal Lake, remain prohibited due to the unrest of the volcano. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Back to in-person classes for Makati public school students A teacher checks the temperature of students before starting their classes at the Jose Magsaysay Elementary School (JMES) in Makati City on Wednesday. A total of 117 students went to JMES physically after the local government of Makati approved the start of face-to-face classes last Monday in 12 public schools for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Satellite images show long lines at Ukraine grocery A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows lines of people gathering outside of metro grocery store in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Russia was accused before the UN Security council on Tuesday of putting people at risk of “famine” and causing a “global food crisis” by starting the war in Ukraine which serves as a breadbasket in Europe. Handout, Maxar Technologies via EPA-EFE