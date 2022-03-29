THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 29, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

China imposes strict lockdown in Shanghai as COVID cases surge A man in protective gear takes delivery in front of a quarantined compound, in Shanghai, China, Monday. Shanghai city imposed strict lockdown amid COVID-19 resurgence after China recorded 1,219 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4,996 asymptomatic infections, according to the National Health Commission. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE

Remembering the Global Day of the Landless Farmer's groups Amihan and Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas along with other peasant advocacy groups protest at the gates of the Department of Agrarian Reform in Quezon City to mark the Global Day of the Landless, Tuesday. The groups highlighted the endless struggle against landlessness and the failure of government in addressing the continued land grabbing, displacement, and further development aggression that results in human rights violation of poor farmers in the countryside. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Shuttle service from LRT-1 to PITX opens for pilot run Officials of Light Rail Manila Corporation (LMRC) and the Global Electric Transport (GET) launch a shuttle service from LRT-1 EDSA Station to Manila Bay ASEANA using Community Optimized Managed Electric Transport (COMET) mini buses, on Tuesday. The pilot implementation of the shuttle service will be available to LRT-1 Riders club using membership passes of P50 for 1-day pass, P150 for 1 week and Php 500 for a month.

Ukrainians seek shelter in train station amid Russian shelling Children and adults stay inside a subway station used as a bomb shelter, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine on Monday. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city of 1.5 million people, which lies about 25 miles from the Russian border, has been heavily shelled by Russian forces over the past weeks, with many civilians killed in the city. Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE