THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 29, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the big stories today in photos.

Casket with anti CPP-NPA slogan spotted on a bridge A biker walks past a casket with anti CPP-NPA slogan placed at the Guadalupe Bridge in Makati Sunday evening. The CPP-NPA has belied accusations that it is kidnapping and recruiting children to join the armed struggle. The communist underground also condemned the relentless red-tagging of activists and journalists by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

Catching a ride under enhanced community quarantine Commuters rush to catch a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 29, 2021, as NCR plus is placed under another enhanced community quarantine from March 29 to April 4. Only commissioned shuttle services for employees of permitted offices or establishments, as well as point-to-point transport services provided by the government shall be allowed to operate during the ECQ according to revised omnibus guideline released by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Virus, lockdown, repeat: Looking for a ride during ECQ Commuters struggle to ride a bus along Commonwealth Ave. in Quezon City during the first day of the implementation of stricter restrictions under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on Monday. Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, and Laguna, collectively called NCR plus, were placed under enhanced community quaratine from March 29 until April 4, to address rising COVID-19 cases in the region. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

Manila vaccinates senior citizens Senior citizens living in Barangay 378 in Manila receive their first Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot on Monday along with residents of 11 other barangays. Around 4,979 seniors pre-registered to receive jabs against the coronavirus disease according to the Manila Public Information Office. Senior residents interested to get vaccinated are encouraged to register at manilacovidd19vaccine.com. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Strict implementation of health protocols in buses A member of the Quezon City Police District inspects a bus for maximum capacity guidelines and compliance with minimum health protocols at a mobile checkpoint along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Monday. The government called for stricter compliance with minimum health protocols in transport systems to arrest the surge of COVID-19 infections. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Self-sufficiency during ECQ A fisherman throws a net to catch fish at Manila Bay in Baseco, Manila on Monday. Some residents in coastal villages rely on the bay for food instead of waiting for assistance from the government, which has imposed enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces to curb the alarming rise in coronavirus infections. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News