THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 29, 2023

6 killed in Nashville school shooting, including 3 children A woman prays among flowers and stuffed toys left at a makeshift memorial at the entrance to the Covenant Presbyterian Church school shooting site in Nashville, Tennessee, USA on Tuesday. Metro Nashville Police report three adults and three children were killed on March 27 by a shooter who was engaged and killed by police. Justin Renfroe, EPA-EFE

Calling for genuine land reform on Day of the Landless Members of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) and Amihan along with other farmers advocacy groups hold a protest at the Department of Agrarian Reform headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday, to press the government to implement a genuine land reform program in observance of the Day of the Landless. The protesters urged the government to replace the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program, citing the hunger and poverty experienced by Filipino peasants due to landlessness. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Airport anticipates 1.2M passengers for Holy Week break Passengers flock to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminals 1 and 3 in Pasay City on Wednesday. The Manila International Airport Authority estimates that about 1.2 million passengers will travel between April 1 to 10 as the country is set to observe the Holy Week, nearly matching pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Preparing for Palm Sunday A woman prepares palm fronds at Quinta Market on Wednesday ahead of the Palm Sunday religious rites. The observance of the Holy Week begins with the commemoration of the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem on Palm Sunday. ABS-CBN News

Visiting the St. Padre Pio Chapel in QC A girl plays and interacts with the pigeons at the St. Padre Pio Chapel compound in Bagumbayan , Quezon City on Wednesday. Devotees frequent the chapel to say their prayer intentions to St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina, to whom miracles of healing have been attributed. Joan Bondoc, PNA

Anti-NPA rally at Plaza Miranda Former communist rebels and supporters hold a rally to denounce the alleged violence and human rights violations of the Communist Party of the Philippines on Wednesday at Plaza Miranda in Manila. The Kilusan ng Pagwawasto sa Kasaysayan (KPK), an anti-communist group, burned the flags of the CPP-NPA-NDF during the protest, coinciding with the 54th founding anniversary of the New People's Army. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News