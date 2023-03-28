THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 28, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Korean Coast Guard to assist in oil spill response The Philippine Coast Guard, led by PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu (center left), briefs visiting representatives of the Korean Coast Guard Emergency Response Team at the PCG headquarters in Manila on the current situation of the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday. According to the PCG, some 10,000 liters of oily water mixture have been collected in Oriental Mindoro, a month since the MT Princess Empress sank carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil. PCG Deputy Commandant for Operations CG Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor Punzalan, Jr. was also present in the meeting. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Kadiwa on Wheels in Novaliches The Department of Agriculture, with the assistance of the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division, turns over farm products from Bongabon, Nueva Ecija as part of the Kadiwa on Wheels project to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Novaliches Consumers Cooperative headed by Fr. Roland Jaluag at the OMI Spiritual Center in Quezon City on Tuesday. The products, composed of 590 sacks of rice, 50 kilos of red onions, 25 kilos of white onions, and 800 kilos of tomatoes, will be sold at low prices in different parishes in Quezon City. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

E-vehicle promoted for energy efficiency A public utility jeepney (right) travels next to an electric-powered Star 8 minibus (left) along a road in Las Pinas on Tuesday. The iconic jeepneys are scheduled to be phased out at the end of the year and replaced by minibuses under the government's Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP). A replacement vehicle to traditional jeepneys, the Star 8 e-vehicle is being promoted for being energy-efficient, comfortable and safe. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Summer fun in Daranak Falls People take a dip at the Daranak Falls in Tanay, Rizal on Tuesday, a few days after PAGASA declared the start of the dry season in the country. Climate projections by the state weather bureau show that El Niño will begin by the third quarter of 2023 or between July and September, and will last until next year. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News