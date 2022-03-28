THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 28, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Pacquiao joins Christian coalition movement night of worship Presidential aspirant Senator Manny Pacquiao joins the Christian Coalition Movement's night of worship at Global Surge Worship Center in Pasig City on Sunday. Pacquiao highlighted the need to educate Filipino voters not to vote for corrupt officials. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A month-long free ride for MRT-3 commuters Commuters crowd the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 Araneta Cubao Station during the first day of the work week as they take advantage of the free train rides implemented by the government, Monday. The much needed respite from the burden of commuting comes after the completion of the MRT rehabilitation with the MRT-3 implementing a month-long free rides program for all passengers upon the instruction of President Rodrigo Duterte. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

NAIA Terminal 4 reopens for domestic flights Passengers queue at the check-in counters with the reopening of domestic flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 on Monday. Air Asia, Air Swift and CebGo flights resumed at the NAIA Terminal 4 nearly 2 years since its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

US, Philippines kick off 'largest-ever' war games MGen Jay Bargeron, US Exercise Director and MGen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan PN, Philippine Exercise Director unfurl the Balikatan flag during the opening ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Monday. The Balikatan, considered as the most prominent annual military exercise between the Philippines and the United States, aims to maintain and develop the security relationship between the two country’s armed forces through crisis-action planning, enhanced training on counterterrorism operations, and promoting interoperability of the forces. ABS-CBN News

Labor groups push for wage increase Labor groups hold a noise barrage outside the Regional Wage Tripartite and Productivity Council (RWTPC) office located at the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) headquarters in Malate, Manila on Monday. The group urged the agency to approve their call for the daily minimum wage in Metro Manila to be increased from P537 to P750. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Cherry blossoms, a fresh sight after two years People take photos of cherry blossoms in full bloom on Chidorigafuchi Moat in Tokyo, Japan on Monday while highest temperature in the Japanese capital rose to 19.0 degrees Celsius. The Japan Meteorological Agency on 27 March 2022 declared full bloom of cherry blossoms in Tokyo and the bloom will spread northward. Final cherry blossom bloom will be in eastern Hokkaido, Japanese northern island, bordered in the north by Russia. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE

Sumilao farmers march in support of Robredo Ten Sumilao indigenous farmers and seven others representing various rural sectors begin a 40-day march and caravan to Manila in Sumilao, Bukidnon on Monday. The Sumilao farmers have been supported in their fight for their ancestral lands by Vice President Leni Robredo since 2007 as a pro-bono lawyer and they are now returning the favor by backing her presidential bid in May. Jimmy Domingo, contributed photo