Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 27, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 27 2023 11:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. No longer a dry run for Commonwealth motorcycle riders Riders navigate along the exclusive motorcycle lane along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday. The Metro Manila Development Authority began its full implementation of the exclusive motorcycle lane and apprehended violators after a few weeks of dry run, which aims to limit the accidents along the main highway. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News At least 25 killed after destructive tornado in Mississippi A woman walks in the remains of a house in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado touched down in the area, on Sunday. Mississippi started clean-up operations after a destructive tornado tore across the state, killing at least 25, shredding houses and largely wiping out the small town of Rolling Fork. Chandan Khanna, AFP Labor groups file wage hike petition in Calabarzon Representatives of an umbrella group of labor organizations troop to the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board - 4A in Calamba, Laguna on Monday, filing a regional wage increase petition that sets the daily minimum wage at Php750 at four area classifications. The group cited the need for a salary hike in Calabarzon to help minimum wage earners cope up with the impact of rising prices of goods and services. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Transport strike hits Germany Members of German public servants' union hold banners while picketing a terminal hall at the Frankfurt airport during a nationwide transportation warning strike in Frankfurt am Main, Germany on Monday. German unions are calling on thousands of workers across the country's transport system to stage a one-day warning strike that is expected to bring widespread disruption to planes, trains and local transit. Ronald Wittek, EPA-EFE Rare protest allowed in Hong Kong Homeowners wear number tags during a rally against a reclamation plan in Hong Kong, China on Sunday. The Hong Kong Police issued a Letter of No Objection for the rally but asked each participant to wear a number tag to 'prevent criminals from mixing,' and forbade them from wearing masks, unless a 'reasonable excuse' were provided. Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE Read More: Commonwealth motorcycle riders MMDA Mississippi Rolling Fork Mississippi tornado labor wage hike petition Calabarzon transport strike public servants Germany Hong Kong homeowners rally reclamation /life/03/27/23/prince-harry-makes-surprise-showing-at-uk-privacy-case/entertainment/03/27/23/dirty-linen-elisse-joson-debuts-as-aidans-ex-girlfriend/video/news/03/27/23/private-schools-di-umano-kinonsulta-sa-bill-na-nagbabawal-ng-no-permit-no-exam/video/business/03/27/23/philippine-shares-close-lower-at-6595/video/news/03/27/23/lawmaker-seeks-meeting-with-senators-to-discuss-charter-change