THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 26, 2021

Slow vaccine program blamed for deaths in Brazil CAPTION Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

Last mass before Holy Week lockdown Devotees pray behind metal barriers as members of the Hijos del Nazareno guard the vicinity of the Quiapo Church on Friday to control the number of people entering the church plaza. Devotees trooped to the church before the Holy Week after the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said they would comply with government's order restricting attendance in public masses through the Holy Week. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Keeping it clean and disinfected Mall staff clean up tables at an outdoor dining set up at a mall in Manila on Friday. Eating at restaurants is limited to al fresco dining at 50 percent capacity for the duration of the general community quarantine with additional restrictions in the NCR Plus bubble until April 4 as part of government efforts to arrest the spread of COVID-19. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Lone backhoe tries to dislodge giant cargo ship grounded on the Suez Canal A handout picture released by the Suez Canal Authority on Thursday shows the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-meter long and 59-meter wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal. Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said it was "temporarily suspending navigation" until refloating of the MV Ever Given ship was completed on one of the busiest maritime trade routes. Suez Canal/AFP