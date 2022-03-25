THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 25, 2022

In Korea: They have not forgotten the corrupt Security guards hastily surround former President Park Geun-hye (center) in front of her residence in Daegu, South Korea on Thursday, as an unidentified man in his 30s unsuccessfully threw a soju bottle at her while she delivered a public statement upon arrival there. Earlier in the day, Park was discharged from Samsung Medical Center in Seoul and came to her new residence. Park was pardoned at the end of last year after four years and nine months of imprisonment for a corruption scandal that led to her removal from office in 2017. EPA-EFE

Emergency NATO summit on Ukraine German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (3rd right) greets Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left), US President Joe Biden (2nd left) next to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (3rd left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) during a NATO summit on Thursday. The emergency summit to discuss Russia's invasion in Ukraine took place at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Michael Kappeler, Pool/AFP

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte launches reelection bid Quezon City Mayor and reelectionist Joy Belmonte, running-mate Gian Sotto (left), and candidate for the city’s 1st district congressman Arjo Atayde gesture to the crowd as they hold their proclamation rally at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Friday. Home to some 1.4 million registered voters, Quezon City is the country's most vote-rich city. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Vico Sotto kicks off Pasig mayoralty reelection bid Pasig reelectionist Mayor Vico Sotto greets his running mate for vice mayor, Dodot Jaworski, during their team’s proclamation rally at the Pasig Mega Market on Friday. Three years since the capital region's youngest mayor ended the 27-year reign of the Eusebio dynasty in Pasig, Sotto is seeking a second term with a vice mayoralty candidate and an 11-strong city council slat George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Admiring their catch A fisherman looks at a freshly caught carp before bringing it to a road side market in Napindan, Taguig on Friday. Freshwater fish caught near the area are a popular and affordable staple for residents. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Abby Binay guns for third consecutive term as Makati mayor Makati City reelectionist Mayor Abby Binay raises the hands of her father senatorial candidate Jejomar Binay, her running mate for vice mayor Monique Lagdameo, and the rest of the Team United slate during their proclamation rally at the Makati City Hall quadrangle on Friday. Binay is running for her third consecutive term in the city, a known bailiwick of the family. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News