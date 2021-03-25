THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 25, 2021

In need of democracy Pro-democracy protesters hold signs during a rally demanding the release of arrested protest leaders and the abolition of 112 lese majeste law, in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday. Thousands of protesters occupied one of Bangkok’s busiest streets to call on reforms on its monarchy days after a violent clash between protesters and police that left at least 30 people injured. Jorge Silva, Reuters

Travelers stranded at Manila port due to COVID-19 travel restrictions Passengers queue outside the North Port Passenger Terminal in Tondo, Manila as they attempt to go home to their respective provinces on Thursday. Port authorities only allowed entry of “essential travelers” in compliance with the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution No. 104 which prohibits non-essential travel in and out of the National Capital Region plus bubble from March 22 until April 4. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Christ the Redeemer readies for 90th anniversary A workman abseils from the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Christ the Redeemer is celebrating its 90th anniversary in October 2021 and is getting restoration work to ensure it looks its best for the public and visiting tourists. Carl De Souza, AFP

Testing for COVID-19 in New Delhi A health worker collects a passenger's swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for COVID-19 at a railway station in New Delhi on Thursday as India recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since November in what is seen as a new wave of infections a year after one of the world's tightest COVID-19 lockdowns was imposed in the country. India on Wednesday reported 275 new deaths from the virus, the most for the year so far, and also reported a new coronavirus variant which epidemiologists are calling a “double mutant” as it has characteristics of two already identified variants. Prakash Singh, AFP

Haggling for a good price A customer haggles with a vendor selling various religious images outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on Thursday, a few days before Holy Week. The Archdiocese of Manila cited religious freedom as it recently announced it will open churches during the Holy Week, one of the most significant religious observances in the Philippines, albeit in a limited capacity which is in defiance of the government’s protocols enacted to curb the surge in COVID-19 infections. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Lantern-lit dinner Customers dine outside a restaurant at the Araneta City in Quezon City on Thursday amid the general community quarantine with additional restrictions in the so-called "NCR Plus bubble". Under the current GCQ in the bubble, food establishments can only accept dine-in customers for outdoor dining with adjustments for proper health protocols. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News