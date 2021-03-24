Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 24, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 25 2021 01:04 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the day's top stories in photos. Colorado pays tribute to mass shooting victims People mourn at the site of a mass shooting, which left 10 people dead including a police officer who first arrived in the scene, at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, U.S., Tuesday. US President Joe Biden is considering executive actions to address gun violence in the country according to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. Kevin Mohatt, Reuters Devotees attend Mass despite Baclaran church closure Catholic devotees attend Mass outside the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Parańaque City on Wednesday. Mass gatherings, including religious services, were suspended as the National Capital Region plus adjacent provinces were placed under general community quarantine with stricter restrictions in an attempt to address rising cases of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Voter registration continues inside the bubble People wait for the opening of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Quezon City Wednesday so they can register as voters. Despite the quarantine restrictions because of the spread of the coronavirus, Comelec offices remain open and will accept voter registration until September 30 of this year. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Respite at Baclaran Church A man feeds pigeons as he accompanies a person with disability inside the compound of the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Parańaque City on Wednesday. The Baclaran Church allows entry of devotees at 10 percent capacity at a time, as religious gatherings remain prohibited under the new resolution issued by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 to curb the increase of coronavirus infections in Metro Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Tokyo's cherry blossoms in full bloom Pedestrians wearing face masks stand on a bridge covered by cherry blossoms which bloomed almost two weeks earlier than usual, in Tokyo on Wednesday. Authorities are urging people to limit "hanami" or traditional festivities enjoying the flowers to prevent a rise in COVID-19 infections even as a state of emergency in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures had only recently ended. Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP Surprise downpour as dry season nears Residents riding a pedicab cover themselves from a sudden downpour in Obando, Bulacan as the onset of the dry season nears on Wednesday. State weather bureau PAGASA said it has observed a gradual increase in daily temperature over most parts of the country and the northeast monsoon season may likely end in the coming days, which signals the beginning of the country’s warm and dry season. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Coloradp USA mass shooting King Soopers grocery gun violence general community quarantine NCR Plus bubble Mass Baclaran Church COVID-19 quarantine voter registration COMELEC Commission on Elections cherry blossoms Japan hanami Spring rain Obando Bulacan weather dry season summer /life/03/25/21/tao-po-chilling-reminder-about-knocks-on-doors-prompts-scary-stories/entertainment/03/25/21/watch-gerald-seduces-yam-in-init-sa-magdamag-preview/news/03/25/21/korte-suprema-senado-kinondena-ang-mga-pagpatay-sa-mga-abogado/sports/03/25/21/nba-nuggets-try-to-stay-hot-against-flailing-raptors/spotlight/03/25/21/thailand-all-eyes-on-vaccination-drive