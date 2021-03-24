THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 24, 2021

Colorado pays tribute to mass shooting victims People mourn at the site of a mass shooting, which left 10 people dead including a police officer who first arrived in the scene, at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, U.S., Tuesday. US President Joe Biden is considering executive actions to address gun violence in the country according to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. Kevin Mohatt, Reuters

Devotees attend Mass despite Baclaran church closure Catholic devotees attend Mass outside the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Parańaque City on Wednesday. Mass gatherings, including religious services, were suspended as the National Capital Region plus adjacent provinces were placed under general community quarantine with stricter restrictions in an attempt to address rising cases of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Voter registration continues inside the bubble People wait for the opening of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Quezon City Wednesday so they can register as voters. Despite the quarantine restrictions because of the spread of the coronavirus, Comelec offices remain open and will accept voter registration until September 30 of this year. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Respite at Baclaran Church A man feeds pigeons as he accompanies a person with disability inside the compound of the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Parańaque City on Wednesday. The Baclaran Church allows entry of devotees at 10 percent capacity at a time, as religious gatherings remain prohibited under the new resolution issued by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 to curb the increase of coronavirus infections in Metro Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tokyo's cherry blossoms in full bloom Pedestrians wearing face masks stand on a bridge covered by cherry blossoms which bloomed almost two weeks earlier than usual, in Tokyo on Wednesday. Authorities are urging people to limit "hanami" or traditional festivities enjoying the flowers to prevent a rise in COVID-19 infections even as a state of emergency in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures had only recently ended. Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP