THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 23, 2023

1 dead, 34 injured in missile strike in Ukraine Rescuers work at a residential building after it was hit in a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Wednesday. At least 34 persons were injured, of whom one died later in the hospital, according to the State Emergency Service. Russian troops on Feb. 24, 2022 entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Arsen Dzodzaiev, EPA-EFE

Puerto Galera, other Oriental Mindoro tourism sites remain open A view of the White beach in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro on Thursday. Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco and Calapan City remain open for tourism, according to the Department of Tourism-Mindoro, even as oil spill response continues in several towns in the province. ABS-CBN News

Filipino-Muslims mark Ramadan A vendor tends to her stall near the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila on Thursday, the first day of Ramadan. The holy month will be observed by Muslims around the world with dawn-to-sunset prayer and fasting. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Dirty Water Day View of water contaminated by garbage at Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday. World Water Day is observed annually on March 22 to highlight the importance of freshwater and advocate for the preservation and management of its resources. Andre Coelho, EPA-EFE

Filipino Muslims in prayer Filipino Muslims pray at the start of the holy month of Ramadan at the Marikina Islamic Grand Mosque on Thursday. Muslims around the world mark Ramadan by fasting from eating, drinking, and sexual acts to strengthen the spiritual bond between the devout and the Almighty. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News