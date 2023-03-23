Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 23, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 24 2023 12:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. 1 dead, 34 injured in missile strike in Ukraine Rescuers work at a residential building after it was hit in a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Wednesday. At least 34 persons were injured, of whom one died later in the hospital, according to the State Emergency Service. Russian troops on Feb. 24, 2022 entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Arsen Dzodzaiev, EPA-EFE Puerto Galera, other Oriental Mindoro tourism sites remain open A view of the White beach in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro on Thursday. Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco and Calapan City remain open for tourism, according to the Department of Tourism-Mindoro, even as oil spill response continues in several towns in the province. ABS-CBN News Filipino-Muslims mark Ramadan A vendor tends to her stall near the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila on Thursday, the first day of Ramadan. The holy month will be observed by Muslims around the world with dawn-to-sunset prayer and fasting. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Dirty Water Day View of water contaminated by garbage at Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday. World Water Day is observed annually on March 22 to highlight the importance of freshwater and advocate for the preservation and management of its resources. Andre Coelho, EPA-EFE Filipino Muslims in prayer Filipino Muslims pray at the start of the holy month of Ramadan at the Marikina Islamic Grand Mosque on Thursday. Muslims around the world mark Ramadan by fasting from eating, drinking, and sexual acts to strengthen the spiritual bond between the devout and the Almighty. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Protests against France's pension reform continue People dress up as if they were in a funeral, with a doll representing a symbol of the French Republic Mariane in a coffin, during a protest against the government's reform of the pension system in Paris on Tuesday. Protests continue in France after the prime minister announced on March 16 the use of Article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the French Constitution to have the text on the controversial pension reform law, raising retirement age from 62 to 64, be definitively adopted without a vote. Yoan Valat, EPA-EFE Read More: Ukraine Zaporizhzhia Russia-Ukraine conflict war missile strike Oriental Mindoro oil spill Puerto Galera Calapan San Teodoro Baco MT Princess Empress Ramadan holy month Islam Filipino-Muslims prayer and fasting Brazil rio de janeiro water garbage guanabara France protest pension reform protest France pension reform France retirement protest /entertainment/03/24/23/korean-singer-woodz-sets-manila-concert-on-june-17/news/03/24/23/marcos-jr-calls-for-vigilance-after-masbate-violent-incidents/news/03/24/23/task-force-to-prioritize-oil-spill-containment/video/business/03/24/23/ph-shares-close-lower-at-6536-amid-new-central-bank-rate-hike/news/03/24/23/over-100-students-sent-to-hospital-after-fire-drill-participation