THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 24, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Groups urge BIR to compel Marcos family to pay estate tax Multisectoral groups picket in front of the Bureau of Internal Revenue in Quezon City on Thursday, urging the agency to go after the Marcos family for their tax debt amounting to around 203 billion pesos. Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos was convicted in 1995 for failing to file his income tax returns from 1982-1985 while working as governor and vice governor of Ilocos Norte. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Long lines at DFA for document authentication Filipinos hoping to work overseas line up outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City, to secure an Apostille or Authentication certificate (red ribbon) on Thursday. An Apostille is a certificate which authenticates the origin of a public document, issued and recognized in countries party to the Apostille Convention. The Apostille streamlines the whole authentication procedure of documents which provides convenience and results to less cost and processing time to Filipinos working and doing business overseas. ABS-CBN News

From Ping to Pink Vice President Leni Robredo arrives at the Davao del Norte Provincial Capitol in Tagum City with Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez and was welcomed by Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib and hundreds of their employees on Thursday. Alvarez’s Partido Reporma announced it is backing Robredo’s presidential bid, following the resignation of the party's chairman and standard-bearer in the May elections Sen. Panfilo Lacson from the party. VP Leni Media Bureau, handout

Sweet, cold treats for the dry season heat Elaiza May Manalo prepares batches of halo-halo and other coolers for delivery, ordered via online groups, and face-to-face selling in Quezon City on Thursday. Cold treats go for sale during warmer days, with PAGASA recently declaring the start of the dry season in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Splashing away the heat Children take a dip in an inflatable swimming pool to beat the heat in Manila on Thursday. State weather bureau PAGASA recently advised people to limit outdoor activities as warm and humid weather across Luzon prevails due to the easterlies. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP