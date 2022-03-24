Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 24, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 24 2022 11:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Groups urge BIR to compel Marcos family to pay estate tax Multisectoral groups picket in front of the Bureau of Internal Revenue in Quezon City on Thursday, urging the agency to go after the Marcos family for their tax debt amounting to around 203 billion pesos. Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos was convicted in 1995 for failing to file his income tax returns from 1982-1985 while working as governor and vice governor of Ilocos Norte. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Long lines at DFA for document authentication Filipinos hoping to work overseas line up outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City, to secure an Apostille or Authentication certificate (red ribbon) on Thursday. An Apostille is a certificate which authenticates the origin of a public document, issued and recognized in countries party to the Apostille Convention. The Apostille streamlines the whole authentication procedure of documents which provides convenience and results to less cost and processing time to Filipinos working and doing business overseas. ABS-CBN News From Ping to Pink Vice President Leni Robredo arrives at the Davao del Norte Provincial Capitol in Tagum City with Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez and was welcomed by Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib and hundreds of their employees on Thursday. Alvarez’s Partido Reporma announced it is backing Robredo’s presidential bid, following the resignation of the party's chairman and standard-bearer in the May elections Sen. Panfilo Lacson from the party. VP Leni Media Bureau, handout Sweet, cold treats for the dry season heat Elaiza May Manalo prepares batches of halo-halo and other coolers for delivery, ordered via online groups, and face-to-face selling in Quezon City on Thursday. Cold treats go for sale during warmer days, with PAGASA recently declaring the start of the dry season in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Splashing away the heat Children take a dip in an inflatable swimming pool to beat the heat in Manila on Thursday. State weather bureau PAGASA recently advised people to limit outdoor activities as warm and humid weather across Luzon prevails due to the easterlies. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP Urban farm set up to promote sustainability, food security Members of the media look at the BGC Urban Farm in Taguig on Thursday set up in conjunction with the local government and advocacy groups to promote urban farming. The farm also aims to encourage participation and interest in sustainability, conservation, and food security. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: BBM BIR estate tax ferdinand marcos Jr halalan 2022 PH Election Department of Foreign Affairs Apostille Authentication certificate red ribbons Overseas Filipino Workers national elections Leni Robredo Panteleon Alvarez Edwin Jubahib Davao del Norte Partido Reporma elections elections 2022 Philippine elections Philippine elections 2022 Philippine politics dry season summer halo halo meryenda Philippine weather Luzon easterlies PAGASA pool swimming pool /entertainment/03/24/22/pbb-teen-housemates-bigo-sa-larong-pinoy-na-tatsing/sports/03/24/22/pba-uytengsu-hopes-converge-continues-alaska-tradition/video/business/03/24/22/ph-shares-rise-to-7082/video/news/03/24/22/comelec-holds-random-ballot-check/video/news/03/24/22/lacson-quits-party-backing-robredos-presidential-bid