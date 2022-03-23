Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 23, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 23 2022 11:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Japan implements energy-saving measures amid supply issues The Tokyo Tower is seen partially lit as part of energy-saving measures following a government electricity supply warning for the capital and surrounding areas, in Tokyo on Tuesday. Japan's government warned on Tuesday of possible widespread electricity outages for Tokyo and its surrounding regions as power plants hit by last week's powerful earthquake struggled to meet surging demand caused by a cold snap. Charly Triballeau, AFP Administrative complaints filed vs Badoy for red-tagging A group of teachers, student leaders, religious and ordinary citizens file administrative complaints against NTF-ELCAC Usec Lorraine Badoy at the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on Wednesday. The complaints stemmed from the unabated red tagging and false and unsubstantiated accusations coming from the NTF-ELCAC which has endangered the lives of the people concerned. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Eco groups highlight plastic pollution, call for better solution Environmental activists deliver a turtle sculpture made of single-use plastic sachets as they dramatize the impacts of plastic wastes to the marine environment, during a protest in front of Nestle’ Philippines headquarters, in Makati City on Wednesday. The group urged the Swiss food giant to stop use of single-use plastics that impacts coastal communities and marine biodiversity. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News PUP launches 'Pamantasang Bayan Dunong Gulong' A university professor orients staff members who will take part in the Education on Wheels (EOW) or the “Pamantasang Bayan Dunong Gulong” program of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Sta. Mesa in Manila on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art facility aims to provide modular and flexible literacy programs for out-of-school youths. Students from Tondo, Manila, enrolled in office administration will initially participate in the EOW program. ABS-CBN News No shade, no problem A child runs unmindful of the afternoon heat in Brgy. Calumpit, Binangonan, Rizal on Wednesday as the dry season in the Philippines begins. State weather bureau PAGASA recorded a rise in the heat index of several areas of the country Tuesday, logging a scorching 46 degrees Celsius in Virac, Catanduanes. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news Cooling off in the dry season People walk under the afternoon heat in Quezon City on Wednesday, days after state weather bureau PAGASA declared the start of dry season in the Philippines. The health department previously warned that hotter days may result in heat stroke, and advised the public to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Japan Tokyo Tower energy-saving measures earthquake anti-red tagging protest Lorraine Badoy NTF-ELCAC Ombudsman student leaders Break Free from Plastics environmental advocates Greenpeacem plastic pollution protest waste wildlife Education on Wheels Pamantasang Bayan Dunong Gulong Polytechnic University of the Philippines PUP Sta Mesa out of school youth education schooling dry season summer PAGASA heat index RIzal Binangonan fishing pier init tag-init weather Philippine weather /video/business/03/24/22/policy-agenda-adopted-to-accelerate-economic-recovery/video/news/03/24/22/ntf-elcac-spox-faces-new-complaints-at-ombudsman/news/03/24/22/pacquiao-barnstorms-marcos-bailiwick/spotlight/03/23/22/duterte-should-urge-bir-to-recover-marcos-familys-unpaid-taxes-aksyon-demokratiko-chairman/news/03/23/22/kris-aquino-makes-rare-appearance-to-campaign-for-leni-kiko-tandem-in-tarlac