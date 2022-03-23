THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 23, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Japan implements energy-saving measures amid supply issues The Tokyo Tower is seen partially lit as part of energy-saving measures following a government electricity supply warning for the capital and surrounding areas, in Tokyo on Tuesday. Japan's government warned on Tuesday of possible widespread electricity outages for Tokyo and its surrounding regions as power plants hit by last week's powerful earthquake struggled to meet surging demand caused by a cold snap. Charly Triballeau, AFP

Administrative complaints filed vs Badoy for red-tagging A group of teachers, student leaders, religious and ordinary citizens file administrative complaints against NTF-ELCAC Usec Lorraine Badoy at the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on Wednesday. The complaints stemmed from the unabated red tagging and false and unsubstantiated accusations coming from the NTF-ELCAC which has endangered the lives of the people concerned. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Eco groups highlight plastic pollution, call for better solution Environmental activists deliver a turtle sculpture made of single-use plastic sachets as they dramatize the impacts of plastic wastes to the marine environment, during a protest in front of Nestle’ Philippines headquarters, in Makati City on Wednesday. The group urged the Swiss food giant to stop use of single-use plastics that impacts coastal communities and marine biodiversity. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PUP launches 'Pamantasang Bayan Dunong Gulong' A university professor orients staff members who will take part in the Education on Wheels (EOW) or the “Pamantasang Bayan Dunong Gulong” program of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Sta. Mesa in Manila on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art facility aims to provide modular and flexible literacy programs for out-of-school youths. Students from Tondo, Manila, enrolled in office administration will initially participate in the EOW program. ABS-CBN News

No shade, no problem A child runs unmindful of the afternoon heat in Brgy. Calumpit, Binangonan, Rizal on Wednesday as the dry season in the Philippines begins. State weather bureau PAGASA recorded a rise in the heat index of several areas of the country Tuesday, logging a scorching 46 degrees Celsius in Virac, Catanduanes. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news