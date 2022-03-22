THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 22, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Plane with 132 passengers crashes in Guangxi This photo taken on Monday shows rescuers working at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China's southern Guangxi region. A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed onto a mountainside in southern China on March 21 causing a large fire, shortly after losing contact with air traffic control and dropping thousands of meters in just three minutes. Agence France-Presse

Party formed to oppose Marcos now endorses son Bongbong Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi (center), PDP-Laban chairman, holds up the resolution announcing their endorsement of Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. as the party’s candidate for president for the May 9 election, at a gathering of the faction of the party at a hotel in Quezon City on March 22, 2022. The party was founded in the early 80s to oppose the authoritarian government of Ferdinand Marcos, Bongbong's father. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Motorists gas up as oil prices are rolled back An employee of a private company pumps fuel into several drum barrels as motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Consumers are taking advantage of the slight rollback following 11 weeks of continuous price hikes, as oil prices remain unstable in the market. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Gathering drinking water on World Water Day A man carries a container full of water on World Water Day, Tuesday, outside Manila where access to potable water can pose a challenge to many communities. World Water Day celebrates water and raises awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

PH Red Cross holds health caravan as 75th anniversary nears Residents of Barangay Novaliches in Quezon City avail of free health services offered by the Philippine Red Cross on Tuesday as part of its health caravan leading up to the non-profit organization's 75th anniversary. The caravan offered services such as health consultations, blood letting, first aid training, and COVID-19 vaccinations. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Marking Lent A woman checks her temperature before entering St. Peter Parish in Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City on Tuesday as Catholic faithful mark Lent. More people are expected to attend events during Holy Week this year with health authorities recently classifying he whole of the Philippines as 'low risk' for COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News