THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 22, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 22 2023 11:38 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos. 

Summer time in Puerto Galera

Artists build sand castles at the White beach in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro on Wednesday, a day after PAGASA declared the onset of dry season. It is business as usual in Puerto Galera as neighboring municipalities rush to address the extensive impact of the MT Princess Empress oil spill incident off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. ABS-CBN News

Putin and Xi agree to improve Russian-Chinese economic cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) attend the signing ceremony of documents concerning the further development and cooperation between Russia and China at the Moscow Kremlin, Russia on Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on a three-day visit, which will last from March 20 to 22, to improve joint partnership and develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation. Mikhail Tereschenko, Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Mandatory Credit/ EPA-EFE

PH Army celebrates 126th anniversary

Members of the Philippine Army Special Forces stand at attention during the celebration of the 126th Philippine Army Founding Anniversary in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Wednesday. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., who graced the event, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernize the military and urged soldiers to be vigilant against any possible threat to the country’s sovereignty. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

2023 World Water Day

A resident fetches water from a pump well in a community of Taguig City on Wednesday. World Water Day is observed annually on 22 March to call attention and raise efforts for global access to clean water. The campaign this year enjoins people to 'be the change you want to see in the world' and take action in sustainable use and management of water. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Oil spill cleanup from MT Princess Empress continues

Fishermen wearing personal protective equipment take part in a clean-up operation from the oil spill of the sunken tanker Princess Empress along the shore in Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday. The Princess Empress was carrying 800,000 litres of industrial fuel oil when it sank on February 28 off the central island of Mindoro. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

