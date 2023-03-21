THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 21, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Demonstrations persist vs France pension reform A policeman and firefighters stand next to a burning pile of rubbish at Place de l'Opera in front of Opera Garnier in Paris on Monday during a demonstration a few days after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49,3 of the constitution. The French government survived two no-confidence motions in parliament on March 20, 2023 but still faces intense pressure over its handling of a controversial pensions reform. Christophe Archambault, AFP

VP Sara leads QCPD National Women’s Month celebration Vice President Sara Duterte joins officials of the Quezon City Police District during a flag-raising ceremony to mark National Women’s Month at Camp Karingal, Quezon City on Tuesday. The 2023 National Women’s Month introduced a recurring theme until 2028, "WE for gender equality and an inclusive society," which aims to highlight the achievements and contribution of Filipino women in the society. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

American warship USS America (LH-6) in Manila for port visit Armed US Navy sailors stand as they patrol the flight deck of the USS America (LH-6) amphibious assault ship during a port visit in Manila on Tuesday. The American warship is currently on a routine mission operating with its allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Groups call for release of northern Luzon activists, development workers A delegation from the Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, and Ilocos regions along with supporters pay tribute to martial law victims from northern Luzon at Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group is currently in Metro Manila to raise concerns to the Commission on Human Rights and House of Representatives regarding attacks on activists and other communities in the northern Philippines, as well as push for the junking of rebellion charges filed against seven Northern Luzon-based activists and development workers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Community well provides water for domestic use Residents fetch water from a community well for domestic use in Barangay Old Capitol in Quezon City on Tuesday. Some residents rely on mineral water refilling stations for drinking water as access to safe drinking water from taps are sometimes compromised due to the congested and exposed water lines and pipes in the community. On the eve of World Water Day, action needs to be taken to address the global water crisis of 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News