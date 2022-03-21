THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 21, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Ukraine school damaged by Russian shelling People walk past a severely damaged school after the Russian shelling, in Zhytomyr city, north-west Ukraine, Sunday. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE

Group urges Comelec to resolve Marcos Jr. disqualification case Members of Akbayan hold a protest at the Commission on Elections in Manila on Monday. The group submitted a letter to the Comelec en banc urging the resolution of the disqualification case it filed against Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as 49 days remain before the May 9 elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

National Museum opens 'The Longest Journey: The First Journey Around The World' Members of the media take a tour as the National Museum launches “The Longest Journey: The First Journey Around The World” exhibit in Manila on Monday. The exhibit is a collaboration of the National Museum of the Philippines and the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines on the occasion of the quincentennial of the first circumnavigation of the world by a Portuguese sailor Ferdinand Magellan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Quiet Hong Kong airport for now as city grapples with COVID A man sits in front of check-in counters at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. The usually busy international airport has been quiet as the city faces its worst COVID-19 coronavirus wave to date, with over a million new cases recorded since March 1. Dale De la Rey, AFP

RO-SA movement pushes for Leni-Sara tandem Rep. Joey Saceda from Albay (left), Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco and Rep. Rufus Rodriguez from Cagayan de Oro launch the RO-SA movement adopting Vice President Leni Robredo for president and Mayor Sara Duterte for vice president for the May 9 presidential election during a press conference in Cagayan de Oro on Monday. The group is pushing for the all-women tandem, despite the two women belonging to separate front-running groups. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News