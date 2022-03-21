Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 21, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 21 2022 11:49 PM | Updated as of Mar 22 2022 12:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Ukraine school damaged by Russian shelling People walk past a severely damaged school after the Russian shelling, in Zhytomyr city, north-west Ukraine, Sunday. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE Group urges Comelec to resolve Marcos Jr. disqualification case Members of Akbayan hold a protest at the Commission on Elections in Manila on Monday. The group submitted a letter to the Comelec en banc urging the resolution of the disqualification case it filed against Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as 49 days remain before the May 9 elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News National Museum opens 'The Longest Journey: The First Journey Around The World' Members of the media take a tour as the National Museum launches “The Longest Journey: The First Journey Around The World” exhibit in Manila on Monday. The exhibit is a collaboration of the National Museum of the Philippines and the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines on the occasion of the quincentennial of the first circumnavigation of the world by a Portuguese sailor Ferdinand Magellan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Quiet Hong Kong airport for now as city grapples with COVID A man sits in front of check-in counters at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. The usually busy international airport has been quiet as the city faces its worst COVID-19 coronavirus wave to date, with over a million new cases recorded since March 1. Dale De la Rey, AFP RO-SA movement pushes for Leni-Sara tandem Rep. Joey Saceda from Albay (left), Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco and Rep. Rufus Rodriguez from Cagayan de Oro launch the RO-SA movement adopting Vice President Leni Robredo for president and Mayor Sara Duterte for vice president for the May 9 presidential election during a press conference in Cagayan de Oro on Monday. The group is pushing for the all-women tandem, despite the two women belonging to separate front-running groups. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News Special inoculation drive for special kids Alberto Contreras, head of the Muntinlupa Down Syndrome Association, embraces his 17-year-old son with Down syndrome, Michael Angelo, who received his first COVID-19 jab on Monday. The inoculation drive for children with disabilities in Muntinlupa City was spearheaded by the Birthright Educators Foundation on World Down Syndrome Day. Pilar Fernandez, contributed photo Read More: Ukraine school Russian shelling damaged Zhytomyr Comelec Marcos disqualification Akbayan protest National Museum The Longest Journey exhibit Spain quincentennial circumnavigation sailor Ferdinand Magellan Hong Kong airport COVID19 Hong Kong International Airport ROSA Leni Robredo Sara Duterte election /entertainment/03/22/22/meet-the-cast-of-alexa-kd-estradas-run-to-me/news/03/22/22/robredo-slams-fake-news-red-tagging-at-pasig-rally/entertainment/03/22/22/kit-thompson-released-from-detention-after-posting-bail/news/03/21/22/sunog-sumiklab-sa-pabrika-ng-bulak-sa-quezon-city/news/03/21/22/duterte-i-kill-criminals-putin-bombs-women-children