IN PHOTOS:#PilipinasDebates2022 for vice presidential candidates

Photos by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Commission on Elections held the second of its series of election debates, this time giving a venue to candidates running for the country’s second highest office.

The “#PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate” held at Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022 was attended by 7 out of 9 vice presidential candidates.

Walden Bello, Partido Lakas ng Masa;

Rizalito David, Democratic Party of the Philippines;

Manny SD Lopez, Workers and Peasants' Party;

Dr. Willie Ong, Aksyon Demokratiko;

Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Liberal Party;

Carlos Serapio, Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi - Katipunan Party (KTPNAN)

Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC)

The debate focused on the role of the Vice President as mandated by the Constitution, other significant issues like the country’s COVID-19 response, increasing oil prices and policy recommendations if they win the election.

Davao City Sara Duterte of Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats (LAKAS) and Buhay Partylist Rep. Lito Atienza failed to attend the Comelec organized debate.

Another Comelec debate for the vice presidential candidates, which will have a town hall format, will be held on April 23.

The stage is ready for the Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point for Vice Presidential aspirants at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Comelec officials meet with debate moderator Ruth Cabal before the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point for Vice Presidential aspirants at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Seven out of 9 Vice Presidential candidates pose for photos before the Comelec’s #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Vice Presidential candidates Prof. Walden Bello and Rizalito David during the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Vice Presidential candidates Dr. Willie Ong and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan during the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Vice Presidential candidates share the stage during Comelec’s #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Vice Presidential candidates Prof. Walden Bello, Rizalito David and Manny SD Lopez during the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Vice Presidential candidates Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Carlos Serapio and Senate President Vicente Sotto III during the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Vice Presidential candidates give their views on different issues during Comelec’s #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Comelec Chairperson Saidamen Balt Pangarungan greets Dr. Willie Ong and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan during the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan greets Carlos Serapio during the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Vice Presidential candidate Prof. Walden Bello greets Manny SD Lopez during the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Vice Presidential candidate Rizalito David greets Dr, Willie Ong during the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Vice Presidential candidates Prof. Walden Bello, Dr. Willie Ong and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan share a light moment after the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Comelec Chairperson Saidamen Balt Pangarungan (center) joins Comelec Commissioners George Garcia (left) and Aimee Ferolino (right) during an interview after the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Seven out of 9 Vice presidential candidates pose for photos with Comelec officials after the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News