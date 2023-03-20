THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 20, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

MMDA launches weight loss program Officers and staff of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority take part in the Batak Trapiko weight loss program in Makati City starting on Monday. The three-month program aims to promote physical fitness among traffic enforcers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Japan, US Coast Guard to help in Mindoro oil spill cleanup Members of the Japan Coast Guard Disaster Relief Team and US Coast Guard Oil Spill Response Team pay a courtesy call at the Philippine Coast Guard National Headquarters in Manila on Monday, in response to a request for assistance from the PCG with the cleanup of an oil spill off Naujan, Mindoro. The oil spill from the sunken MT Princess Empress, which was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it sank on February 28, has reached Isla Verde in Batangas and affected 131 barangays in Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, and Antique. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

PH inflation seen easing by 3rd quarter of 2023 A customer pays for an order of chicken at a market in Quezon City on Monday. Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno conveyed optimism that inflation would ease to 4 percent by the third quarter of the year during a forum with journalists on Monday. The country's inflation rate was 8.7 percent in January and 8.6 percent in February. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Cash aid for Tanza fisherfolk Fisherfolk line up to receive cash aid after a townhall meeting organized by San Miguel Corporation with residents affected by its sand mining in Tanza, Cavite, on Monday. SMC distributed P5,000 in monthly cash aid for each of the 1,000 affected fishermen or boat owners, as transitional support for the duration of the company’s operation. Some fishermen raised concern on the inadequacy of the financial aid, citing additional expenses they incur as they venture farther away out to sea to match their previous catch in their usual fishing ground. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

US-PH live fire exercise in Nueva Ecija Army Artillery Regiment and 99th Infantry Battalion personnel who are under the operational control of the 1st Brigade Combat Team conduct live fire exercises of 81mm and 60mm extended-range mortars as part of Exercise Salaknib between the Philippine Army and U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on Sunday. The live fire exercise is part of the ongoing eighth iteration of Salaknib, which is set to culminate on April 4. Cpl. Josel P. Sucayan, Philippine Army handout