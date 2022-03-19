Workers prepare inside the venue. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Workers prepare inside the venue. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Newly appointed Comelec Commissioner George Garcia speaks to members of the media hours before the presidential debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Isko Moreno’s campaign manager Lito Banayo (right) stands behind his candidate as Vice President Leni Robredo arrives at the venue. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Isko Moreno speaks to members of the press moments before the presidential debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
The candidates line up for a photo before the debate. VP Leni Media Bureau
The candidates during the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Jose Montemayor Jr. gestures while talking during the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Ka Leody De Guzman and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno share a light moment. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Jose Montemayor Jr. and Senator Manny Pacquiao. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Senator Panfilo Lacson during the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Norberto Gonzales listens to a question. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Faisal Mangondatu during the PiliPInas Debates 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno greets Vice President Leni Robredo after the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Vice President Leni Robredo speaks with Senator Manny Pacquiao. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Senator Manny Pacquiao is greeted by his family after the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Vice President Leni Robredo is greeted by her family. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Ka Leody de Guzman after the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Ernie Abella greets debate moderator Luchi Cruz-Valdez after the event. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno gestures to a supporter. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News