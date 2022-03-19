MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Presidential hopefuls attend PiliPInas Debates 2022 as #Halalan2022 nears

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Saturday saw the first Comelec-organized debate for Halalan 2022 presidential hopefuls at the Harbor Garden Tent, Sofitel Philippine Plaza.

The debates aim to give candidates the chance to show and explain their platforms to the voting-public as the national elections near.

It was attended by 9 of 10 contenders for the country’s top post with only former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. a no-show, saying he prefers to explain his plans in campaign rallies rather than participate in debates.

For more Halalan 2022 news:

https://news.abs-cbn.com/halalan2022

Here are spme scenes from the event.

Workers prepare inside the venue. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Workers prepare inside the venue. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Newly appointed Comelec Commissioner George Garcia speaks to members of the media hours before the presidential debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Isko Moreno’s campaign manager Lito Banayo (right) stands behind his candidate as Vice President Leni Robredo arrives at the venue. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Isko Moreno speaks to members of the press moments before the presidential debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The candidates line up for a photo before the debate. VP Leni Media Bureau The candidates during the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Jose Montemayor Jr. gestures while talking during the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Ka Leody De Guzman and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno share a light moment. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Jose Montemayor Jr. and Senator Manny Pacquiao. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Senator Panfilo Lacson during the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Norberto Gonzales listens to a question. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Faisal Mangondatu during the PiliPInas Debates 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Manila Mayor Isko Moreno greets Vice President Leni Robredo after the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Vice President Leni Robredo speaks with Senator Manny Pacquiao. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Senator Manny Pacquiao is greeted by his family after the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Vice President Leni Robredo is greeted by her family. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Ka Leody de Guzman after the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Ernie Abella greets debate moderator Luchi Cruz-Valdez after the event. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Manila Mayor Isko Moreno gestures to a supporter. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News