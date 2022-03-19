Home  >  News

IN PHOTOS: Presidential hopefuls attend PiliPInas Debates 2022 as #Halalan2022 nears

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 20 2022 03:17 AM

Saturday saw the first Comelec-organized debate for Halalan 2022 presidential hopefuls at the Harbor Garden Tent, Sofitel Philippine Plaza. 

The debates aim to give candidates the chance to show and explain their platforms to the voting-public as the national elections near. 

It was attended by 9 of 10 contenders for the country’s top post with only former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. a no-show, saying he prefers to explain his plans in campaign rallies rather than participate in debates.

Here are spme scenes from the event. 

Workers prepare inside the venue. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Workers prepare inside the venue. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Newly appointed Comelec Commissioner George Garcia speaks to members of the media hours before the presidential debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Isko Moreno’s campaign manager Lito Banayo (right) stands behind his candidate as Vice President Leni Robredo arrives at the venue. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Isko Moreno speaks to members of the press moments before the presidential debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The candidates line up for a photo before the debate. VP Leni Media Bureau

The candidates during the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Jose Montemayor Jr. gestures while talking during the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ka Leody De Guzman and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno share a light moment. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Jose Montemayor Jr. and Senator Manny Pacquiao. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Senator Panfilo Lacson during the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Norberto Gonzales listens to a question. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Faisal Mangondatu during the PiliPInas Debates 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno greets Vice President Leni Robredo after the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks with Senator Manny Pacquiao. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Senator Manny Pacquiao is greeted by his family after the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Vice President Leni Robredo is greeted by her family. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ka Leody de Guzman after the debate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ernie Abella greets debate moderator Luchi Cruz-Valdez after the event. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno gestures to a supporter. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

