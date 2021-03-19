Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 19, 2021

Posted at Mar 20 2021 12:03 AM

Here are the big stories today in photos.

DepEd main office under lockdown

Security personnel keep the gates closed at the Department of Education (DepEd) headquarters in Pasig City on Friday. The entire central office has been locked down from March 18 to 24 as a precaution on the spread of the COVID-19 virus, following reported cases in its offices. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Asians in Georgia unite

Members of the Atlanta Korean American Committee against Asian Hate Crime raise their fists as they meet at Ching Dam, a Korean restaurant, after the fatal shooting at three Georgia spas, in Duluth, Georgia, U.S. on Thursday. The Asian-American community has reported increased attacks since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago. Dustin Chambers, Reuters

Environment groups participate in Global Climate Strike

Members of various environmental groups participate in the Global Climate Strike in front of a bank in Makati on Friday. The groups are calling on the bank to stop the funding of coal-powered power plants, as well as other environmentally-destructive projects as part of a global campaign. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Tourist activities banned in Cavite's Kaybiang Tunnel

Police officers man the Kaybiang Tunnel along the Nasugbu-Ternate highway in Ternate, Cavite on Friday, the first day of the local government’s order prohibiting tourism activities in the area to prevent a traffic bottleneck. The tunnel, a popular destination for cyclists and motorists, was declared a "no tourism zone" where people are now prohibited from taking photos, eating, loitering, and other leisure activities amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. ABS-CBN News

Fire hits Kawit community

Residents take stock of what is left of their home in Kawit town, Cavite, after it was hit by a fire that reached Task Force Alpha early morning Friday. The fire, declared out at 4:30 a.m., razed some 500 homes and displaced more than 1,000 families. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

After-work rush hour

People wearing face masks and face shields as a precaution against COVID-19 walk along Quirino Avenue in Parañaque City on Friday, the same day the Philippines recorded a record-high 7,103 new cases of the virus and more than a year since Metro Manila was put under various levels of quarantine. The OCTA Research Group on Friday proposed the implementation of a "hard GCQ (general community quarantine)" to address the continued increase in COVID-19 cases as the country’s total number of infections reached 648,066. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Overloaded hospitals in France

Medical staff members from the Emergency Medical Service carry one of two COVID-19 patients who arrived from the Ile-de-France area to Biarritz airport, where they will be transported to the Bayonne Hospital on Friday. France's government said on March 14, 2021, it plans to evacuate around 100 COVID-19 patients from intensive care units in the Paris region this week as hospitals struggle to keep up with a surge in cases. Mehdi Fedouach, AFP

