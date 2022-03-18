THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 18, 2022

Philippines’ Kathleen Paton wins 2022 Miss Eco International Miss Eco International 2022 Kathleen Paton from the Philippines joins Ms Belgium Chloe Reweghs and Miss Eco International 2021 Gizzelle Mandy Uys after being crowned during the pageant night at the Triumph Luxury Hotel in Cairo , Egypt on Friday. Miss Eco International aims to promote the importance of environmental action as well as promote tourism across the world. Screengrab from Miss Eco International 2022

Russian shelling destroys aircraft repair plant in Lviv Smoke rises after an explosion in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday. Russian forces on March 18 destroyed an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv but no one was hurt, the mayor said. Lviv is the largest city in western Ukraine and a popular tourist destination known for its picturesque views. Yuriy Dyachyshyn, AFP

Shanghai pushes through with mass testing amid COVID-19 spike Workers wearing protective gear look on as people wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a residential compound in Shanghai on Friday. The Chinese commercial hub is pushing ahead with a mass testing initiative as it tries to curb a new spike in infections, but some districts were easing lockdown rules in an effort to minimize disruptions. Hector Retamal, AFP

Pilipinas Debates 2022 all set Newly appointed Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan (R), Commissioner George Garcia (L) and spokesperson James Jimenez (center) inspect the stage of the Presidential debates venue on Friday, a day before the actual event at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay. All presidential candidates have committed to participate except former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ABS-CBN News