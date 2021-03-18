THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 18, 2021

‘Stop Asian Hate’ Tyriff Rudder of Bellevue YMCA and Thao Nguyen wave signs at passing cars during a pre-planned rally against anti-Asian hate crimes held by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Newcastle, Washington, U.S. on Wednesday. An increase in attacks on Asian-Americans have been reported since last year after COVID-19 had been linked to Wuhan, China, prompting calls against racial discrimination and protection in the US. Lindsey Wasson, Reuters

Revelry in Miami Beach amid COVID-19 pandemic Miami Beach Police detain a man as he plays loud music on a wireless speaker along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida, USA on Wednesday. The Southern Florida City has been criticized as the sandy shores of Miami Beach is seen packed with wild revelers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida recorded 4,727 COVID-19 infections with 2 deaths on March 16 according to the Florida Health Office. Chandan Khanna, AFP

MMDA launches Solid Waste Granulator and Brick-Making Facility in Manila Workers of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) segregate waste at the Vitas Pumping Station, Barangay 147, Tondo, Manila during the launching of the agency's first-ever Solid Waste Granulator and Brick-Making Facility on Thursday. The project aims to provide alternative source of income to residents of the barangay through brick-making. ABS-CBN News

'1SAMBAYAN' launched, calls for competent governance Key political and civil society personalities (from left to right) Fr. Albert Alejo, SJ; Former COA Comm. Heidi Mendoza; Bro. Armin Luistro, FSC; Former Cong. Neri Colmenares; and Law Professor and Litigation lawyer Atty. Howard “Howie” M. Calleja sing the national anthem during the launching of 1SAMBAYAN, a broad coalition of different sectors, at the Makati Sports Club on Thursday. The coalition, which aims to screen and select competent national candidates for the 2022 elections, urged Filipinos to be discerning in electing government leaders and demand for a competent government. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Non-residents not allowed in locked down areas A woman attempts to enter Robina Street in Barangay Bungad, Quezon City which remains under 'special concern lockdown' on Thursday due to the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the area. According to the QC Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU), the city has 4,104 active cases, as of Thursday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News