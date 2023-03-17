THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 17, 2023

France erupts over pension reform Protesters set construction equipment on fire on Place de la Concorde square, facing the French Parliament (National Assembly) in Paris, France on Thursday, after the government pushed a pension reform without a parliament vote. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Thursday used a special constitutional power to ram the changes through the lower-house National Assembly to hike the retirement age from 62 to 64. Yoan Valat, EPA-EFE

Famed Baguio landmark no more A vendor temporarily sells goods along Zandueta St. against a backdrop of a burned down Baguio Public Market on Friday. A massive fire gutted the market before midnight last Saturday, displacing some 2,000 people and 1,700 vendors. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

Japanese Coast Guard helps in oil spill mitigation Members of the Japan Coast Guard's Disaster Relief Team help clean up the oil spill from a sunken tanker in Oriental Mindoro on Friday. The Japanese crew gave inputs on how to address the spill by applying dispersant to break down the oil and dispersing it with water canon. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

Cavite massacre victims laid to rest Virginia Dela Peña, the OFW mother of four siblings stabbed to death, grieves during their funeral in Taysan, Batangas on Friday. The children, aged 14, 10, 8, and 6, were killed by Dela Peña’s live-in partner due to what she says was extreme jealousy, in Trece Martires, Cavite on March 9. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News