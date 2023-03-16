Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 16, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 17 2023 12:04 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. NASA, Axiom Space unveil next-generation spacesuit Chief Engineer Jim Stein wears a next-generation spacesuit that astronauts will wear on the next walk on the Moon. NASA and the private aerospace company Axiom Space unveiled the spacesuit's prototype at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas on Wednesday. Mark Felix, AFP PDEA destroys P19.9 billion worth of seized drugs Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives stand on guard during the destruction of P19.9 billion worth of confiscated illegal drugs through thermal decomposition in Trece Martires, Cavite on Thursday. Around 3.7 tons narcotics seized in various anti-drug operations were destroyed in compliance with the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, according to PDEA. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Women’s rights advocates appeal for the release of political prisoners Women's rights advocates make an urgent appeal before the Department of Justice for the release of women political prisoners, during a protest on Thursday, to mark National Women's Month and the 25th anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL). The group called for justice for all Filipinos deprived of rights and liberties. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Governor Roel Degamo laid to rest The remains of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo are laid to rest in their family mausoleum in Brgy. Bonawon in Siaton, Negros Oriental on Thursday. Degamo was killed along with 8 others in an armed attack last March 4 at his private compound in Pamplona that investigators say is politically motivated. Photo courtesy Roi Lomotan, PIA Greek unions call for strike, demand accountability for train collision A protester throws a petrol bomb towards riot police during clashes in Syntagma square during a 24-hour general strike in Athens, Greece on Thursday. Greece's private and public sector unions called for a 24-hour nationwide strike demanding that liabilities be assigned to those responsible for the fatal Tempi train collision on February 28. Kostas Tsironis, EPA-EFE Read More: NASA Axiom Space Artemis III Lunar Spacesuit Space Center Houston lunar mission PDEA illegal drugs drugs war on drugs women’s rights advocates Department of Justice International Women’s month Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL) Roel Degamo Roel Degamo burial Negros Oriental /entertainment/03/17/23/k-pop-group-nmixx-heading-to-manila-in-june/video/business/03/16/23/philippine-shares-join-regional-slump-end-at-6404/video/news/03/16/23/marcos-jr-claims-close-to-achieving-p20kilo-rice/video/news/03/16/23/pdea-destroys-nearly-p20-b-worth-of-illegal-drugs/video/news/03/16/23/padilla-pushes-for-con-ass-to-amend-constitution