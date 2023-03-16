THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 16, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

NASA, Axiom Space unveil next-generation spacesuit Chief Engineer Jim Stein wears a next-generation spacesuit that astronauts will wear on the next walk on the Moon. NASA and the private aerospace company Axiom Space unveiled the spacesuit's prototype at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas on Wednesday. Mark Felix, AFP

PDEA destroys P19.9 billion worth of seized drugs Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives stand on guard during the destruction of P19.9 billion worth of confiscated illegal drugs through thermal decomposition in Trece Martires, Cavite on Thursday. Around 3.7 tons narcotics seized in various anti-drug operations were destroyed in compliance with the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, according to PDEA. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Women’s rights advocates appeal for the release of political prisoners Women's rights advocates make an urgent appeal before the Department of Justice for the release of women political prisoners, during a protest on Thursday, to mark National Women's Month and the 25th anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL). The group called for justice for all Filipinos deprived of rights and liberties. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Governor Roel Degamo laid to rest The remains of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo are laid to rest in their family mausoleum in Brgy. Bonawon in Siaton, Negros Oriental on Thursday. Degamo was killed along with 8 others in an armed attack last March 4 at his private compound in Pamplona that investigators say is politically motivated. Photo courtesy Roi Lomotan, PIA