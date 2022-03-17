THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 17, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

At least 2 dead in Japan earthquake An employee removes merchandise from the shelves under a damaged ceiling at a supermarket in Shiroishi, Miyagi prefecture on Thursday after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted east Japan the night before. At least 2 people were reported killed and dozens injured after the powerful quake, which triggered tsunamin warnings hit the eastern part of Japan. Charly Triballeau, AFP

Tribute to bikers killed during road accident Bikers light candles at the corner of Seaside Boulevard and Bayshore Avenue on Thursday to pay tribute to two bikers killed during a road accident March 16. The victim, identified as John Paolo Santos, a resident of Mandaluyong City, died on the spot while his unidentified companion died in the hospital after a van driven by a 19-year-old driver hit the two after making a U-turn along Seaside Boulevard. ABS-CBN News

Groups pay tribute to Flor Contemplacion on 27th death anniversary Multisectoral groups call for justice and protection for overseas Filipino workers during a protest in Manila on Thursday, to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the execution of migrant worker Flor Contemplacion. The group drew attention to the alleged neglect of the government on providing local opportunities, currently made worse with rising prices of oil and basic goods, that pushes Filipinos to work abroad. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

COVID-19 measures close beaches in Hong Kong Staff erect fences to block the access to Shek O beach in Hong Kong on Thursday. Hong Kong has closed government-managed beaches again in further tightening of social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infections, a few days after photos of busy beaches in Hong Kong went viral on Chinese social media. Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Kilusang Mayo Uno protests against power rate increase Members of Kilusang Mayo Uno protest against power rate hikes in front of the Meralco Bayad center on the corner of Kamuning Avenue and EDSA Thursday. The electric power distribution company earlier this month said consumers should expect an increase in power rates for the month of March amounting to an additional P13 for typical households consuming 200 kilowatt hours. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

That time of the year A young boy undergoes free circumcision in Quezon City on Thursday. Informally considered by older generations in the Philippines as a rite of passage, circumcision is recommended by medical practitioners for hygiene considerations, with free services commonly offered in low income communities during the summer season. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE