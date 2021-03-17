Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 17, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 17 2021 11:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the big stories today in photos. Medical student killed in Myanmar protests Members of the medical community hold up the three finger salute at the funeral of Khant Nyar Hein at in Yangon on Tuesday, after the first year medical student was shot dead during a crackdown by security forces on protesters taking part in a demonstration against the military coup. A number of residents have fled the country as the death toll rises due to violent dispersal in anti-military junta protests. At least 145 people were reported killed and several missing as the military government implemented a crackdown against activists. AFP Selling veggies amid lockdown A vendor sets up a temporary stall along Loyola Street to sell fresh vegetables to the residents as Barangay 521 in Sampaloc, Manila was placed under a 4-day lockdown on Wednesday. Sampaloc district recorded 282 active cases while the whole city reported a total of 1846 active cases, prompting the city to impose specialized lockdown to curb the number of COVID-19 cases. ABS-CBN News NAIA set to put cap on international arrivals as COVID-19 cases rise A traveler wearing a full PPE suit as a precaution against COVID-19 asks questions from a member of the Philippine Coast Guard manning the almost empty arrival area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Wednesday. The Civil Aeronautics Board is set to put a month-long cap of 1,500 inbound passengers from international flights at the airport starting March 18, 2021 amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News 6 Manila City barangays placed under lockdown Members of the Philippine National Police man a checkpoint in Brgy. 521 Zone 52 in Sampaloc, one of the six barangays in Manila City placed under a 4-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, on Wednesday. Each of the six barangays have at least 10 COVID-19 cases, leading to the lockdown and the implementation of enhanced community quarantine protocols until March 20, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Marking Magellan’s PH arrival Fr. Neil Tenefrencia celebrates mass on Homonhon Island in Eastern Samar on Wednesday to mark the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Ferdinand Magellan and Christianity in the country. All church activities slated for the celebration such as the reenactment of the First Baptism will be live-streamed and posted on different social media accounts as mass gatherings remain prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News Read More: Myanmar Khant Nyar Hein military junta mulitary power protest Sampaloc Loyola Street Barangay 521 Manila lockdown NAIA NAIA 1 travel travellers international flights Philippines COVID checkpoint lockdown ECQ enhanced community quarantine Manila Sampaloc Brgy 521 Zone 52 Manila City Manila City COVID-19 Homonhon island Eastern Samar 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines Ferdinand Magellan Christianity /video/news/03/18/21/ph-covid-19-cases-hitting-2020-peak/video/business/03/18/21/ph-shares-up-for-second-day-on-bargain-hunting/entertainment/03/18/21/sasabunutan-kita-vice-gandas-creative-prank-has-showtime-co-hosts-crying-then-laughing/news/03/18/21/huwes-na-nagbasura-ng-kaso-ng-pulisya-kontra-journo-unyonista-ni-red-tag/sports/03/18/21/olympics-voluntary-vaccination-for-russian-athletes-going-to-olympics-says-sports-minister