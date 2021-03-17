THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 17, 2021

Medical student killed in Myanmar protests Members of the medical community hold up the three finger salute at the funeral of Khant Nyar Hein at in Yangon on Tuesday, after the first year medical student was shot dead during a crackdown by security forces on protesters taking part in a demonstration against the military coup. A number of residents have fled the country as the death toll rises due to violent dispersal in anti-military junta protests. At least 145 people were reported killed and several missing as the military government implemented a crackdown against activists. AFP

Selling veggies amid lockdown A vendor sets up a temporary stall along Loyola Street to sell fresh vegetables to the residents as Barangay 521 in Sampaloc, Manila was placed under a 4-day lockdown on Wednesday. Sampaloc district recorded 282 active cases while the whole city reported a total of 1846 active cases, prompting the city to impose specialized lockdown to curb the number of COVID-19 cases. ABS-CBN News

NAIA set to put cap on international arrivals as COVID-19 cases rise A traveler wearing a full PPE suit as a precaution against COVID-19 asks questions from a member of the Philippine Coast Guard manning the almost empty arrival area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Wednesday. The Civil Aeronautics Board is set to put a month-long cap of 1,500 inbound passengers from international flights at the airport starting March 18, 2021 amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

6 Manila City barangays placed under lockdown Members of the Philippine National Police man a checkpoint in Brgy. 521 Zone 52 in Sampaloc, one of the six barangays in Manila City placed under a 4-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, on Wednesday. Each of the six barangays have at least 10 COVID-19 cases, leading to the lockdown and the implementation of enhanced community quarantine protocols until March 20, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News