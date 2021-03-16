THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 16, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Isolating COVID-19 cases Officials of Barangay 374 in Tambunting, Sta. Cruz, Manila City place caution tapes to isolate an area where a cluster of COVID-19 infections were reported, on Tuesday. The city government placed 6 barangays under a 4-day lockdown to conduct disease surveillance, extensive contact tracing and verification or testing and rapid risk assessment as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. ABS-CBN News

Liquor ban in effect in QC until March 31 A shop along Tomas Morato in Quezon City remains shut on Tuesday with the imposition of a liquor ban in the city, including sale of alcoholic beverages, until March 31. Operation of gyms, spas, and internet cafes, as well as swimming pools in village, clubhouses, or private pools used as mini-resorts is also suspended in an attempt to address rising COVID-19 infections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PhilPost launches “1734 Murillo Velarde map” stamp A Philippine Postal Corporation employee shows a 200mm x 220mm stamp of the 1734 Murillo Velarde map – the first scientific map of the Philippine archipelago - at the PhilPost office in Lawton, Manila City on Tuesday. The 300-year old map was used in the Hague proceedings to establish the territorial integrity of the West Philippine Sea. The stamp, titled "Murillo Velarde 1734 map-Carta Hydrographica de las Yslas Filipinas, Manila 1734," is available at P150 each. ABS-CBN News

Commemorating the arrival of the Magellan-Elcano expedition in the Philippines Philippine Coast Guard BRP Suluan meets the Spanish Navy Training Ship Juan Sebastian Elcano at the Suluan waters in Guiuan, Eastern Samar on Tuesday morning. The Elcano is currently in the country to join Filipinos in commemorating the arrival of the Armada de Maluco (a.k.a., Magellan-Elcano expedition) that completed the first circumnavigation of the world.



The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) also unveiled the Suluan Quincentennial Marker in Suluan Island, the first of the 34 historical markers along the routes of the first circumnavigation in the Philippines. Photo courtesy of the National Quincentennial Committee

Paying tribute to COVID-19 frontliners in India A pedestrian walks past a wall with pictures of COVID-19 frontline workers displayed along the roadside to honor them in Mumbai, India on Monday, March 15, 2021. India on Tuesday logged 24,492 new cases of the virus, putting the country’s total at 11.4 million, the third highest in the world. Sujit Jaiswa, AFP

Disinfecting communities in Manila A city government employee disinfects houses at an informal settlers area in Manila on Tuesday as the number of new daily cases of COVID-19 has been surging to the highest level in months. The Philippines on Tuesday recorded its 5th straight day of daily infections breaching the 4,000-mark as it recorded 4,437 new cases while the positivity rate remained at over 10 percent for a week. Ted Aljibe, AFP

COVID-19 checkpoints set up for public safety hours Members of the Philippine National Police man a checkpoint on the border of San Mateo, Rizal, and Marikina on Tuesday, a day after Metro Manila was put under a curfew in a bid to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. Metro Manila mayors reintroduced a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. for 2 weeks after a majority of the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the capital region. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News