THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 15, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Caring for the elderly after missile strike in Ukraine An elderly resident receives medical attention following a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday. According to the Ukrainian Prosecutor Generals office, one person was killed and three were wounded in the incident. Russian troops entered Ukraine on February 24, 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Yevgen Honcharenko, EPA-EFE

Caloy Yulo back in PH after successful World Cup stint Bemedaled gymnast Carlos Yulo poses for photos during his arrival in the Philippines on Tuesday evening, after participating in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series held in Germany, Qatar, and Azerbaijan. Yulo won gold medals in men’s floor exercise in Doha, Qatar, and men's parallel bars and vault in Baku, Azerbaijan. Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

Clothing essentials for selected 4Ps beneficiaries Select Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries receive clothing essentials during the launch of ”Bihisang Bayan” at Valenzuela New Municipal Hall in Valenzuela City on Wednesday. ”Bihisang Bayan,” a project initiated by BunBuy Marketplace and NextGen Foundation together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, aims to provide clothing assistance to about 25,000 DSWD-selected 4Ps recipients all over the Metro Manila. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Mindoro oil spill cleanup continues The Philippine Coast Guard deploys an oil spill boom and skimmer with manual scooping around the suspected area of the sunken MT Princess Empress, approximately 7.1 nautical miles northeast of the shorelines of Balingawan Port, Lucta Port, and Buloc Bay in Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday.



The ship was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it sank near the Verde Island Passage, one of the most biodiverse marine habitats in the planet, on Feb. 28 threatening economic and environmental damage to the area. Photo courtesy of Malayan Towage and Salvage Corporation/Philippine Coast Guard

Sri Lanka National hospital deserted as trade unions strike against tax raise A view of the deserted outpatient department during a strike action at the National hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday. State and private sector trade unions from various sectors staged a nationwide strike as they accused the government of unfair tax rate and electricity tariff hikes at a time when the country is experiencing its worst economic crisis in over seven decades due to a lack of foreign reserves. Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE

PH Journalism icon Luis Teodoro remembered Irene Teodoro looks at the casket of her brother Luis Teodoro during his wake at the Loyola Memorial Chapel in Commonwealth, Quezon City on Wednesday. Known by many as a pillar of Philippine journalism, the veteran journalist and former dean of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication passed away on March 13. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News