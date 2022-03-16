THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 16, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

MMDA holds clearing operation along Mabuhay lanes as traffic increases Metropolitan Manila Development Authority officers conduct clearing operations along Mabuhay Lanes in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City on Wednesday, in aid of decongesting EDSA. Increased mobility has been observed in Metro Manila after the region was placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 since March 1 Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Group calls for recovery of Marcos ill-gotten wealth Members of Akbayan Youth hold a protest in front of several gasoline stations along Kalayaan Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday. The group called on the government to suspend the collection of fuel excise tax to cushion the impact of successive oil price hikes. They also urged the government to retrieve the Marcos family’s ill-gotten wealth, which may be used to finance subsidies to financially-challenged Filipinos. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PH Red Cross holds first-aid training for women Women residents receive first aid training during a health caravan organized by the Philippine Red Cross in Marikina City on Wednesday, in celebration of International Women's Month. The caravan also included medical checkups, blood letting, and other healthcare services. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Civilians killed as Russia intensifies attack in Kyiv A fireman embraces a woman outside a damaged apartment building in Kyiv on Tuesday, after strikes on residential areas killed at least two people, Ukraine emergency services said as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian capital. A series of powerful explosions rocked residential districts of Kyiv earlier in the day killing two people, just hours before talks between Ukraine and Russia were set to resume. Aris Messinis, AFP

Adapting to the new normal People spend time at a park in Marikina on Wednesday as Metro Manila and other areas remain under COVID-19 Alert Level. Authorities are looking at a countrywide imposition of future COVID-19 alert levels, and no longer per locality, Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said on the same day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News