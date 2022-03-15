THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 15, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Shanghai tightens COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise A health worker in protective gear rests at the entrance to a residential compound currently under COVID-19 quarantine in Shanghai, China on Monday as the National Health Commission reported over 1,300 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on March 14. According to the Shanghai Education Commission, all local elementary schools and high schools moved to online teaching while kindergartens and nursery schools have been closed since 11 March. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE

Oil shocks ignite protests Different groups led by Anakpawis Partylist march along Blumentritt Street in Sampaloc, Manila to protest the consecutive oil price hikes on Tuesday. The group called for the Duterte administration to junk the oil deregulation law, and prioritize the masses directly affected by the skyrocketing prices of fuel and other essential goods. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Russian strikes on Kyiv residential areas kill at least two In this handout picture taken and released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Tuesday, firemen work to extinguish a fire in a housing block hit by shelling in the Sviatoshynsky district in western Kyiv. Strikes on residential areas in Kyiv killed at least two people early on March 15, emergency services said, as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian capital. Handout, State Emergency Service of Ukraine via AFP

'Barya lang po sa umaga' A gas station attendant receives a jeepney driver’s payment in coins in Manila on Tuesday amid rising fuel costs. The Department of Finance said on the same day the Philippine government stands to lose some P138.8 billion in revenues this year alone if fuel taxes are waived, while long-term losses can go up to more than P1 trillion. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Running alongside trainees A child runs alongside Philippine Coast Guard trainees jogging near the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital on Tuesday as Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 1 until the end of the month. Tuesday marks two years since President Rodrigo Duterte implemented various levels of lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN news