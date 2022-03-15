Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 15, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 16 2022 12:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Shanghai tightens COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise A health worker in protective gear rests at the entrance to a residential compound currently under COVID-19 quarantine in Shanghai, China on Monday as the National Health Commission reported over 1,300 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on March 14. According to the Shanghai Education Commission, all local elementary schools and high schools moved to online teaching while kindergartens and nursery schools have been closed since 11 March. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE Oil shocks ignite protests Different groups led by Anakpawis Partylist march along Blumentritt Street in Sampaloc, Manila to protest the consecutive oil price hikes on Tuesday. The group called for the Duterte administration to junk the oil deregulation law, and prioritize the masses directly affected by the skyrocketing prices of fuel and other essential goods. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Russian strikes on Kyiv residential areas kill at least two In this handout picture taken and released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Tuesday, firemen work to extinguish a fire in a housing block hit by shelling in the Sviatoshynsky district in western Kyiv. Strikes on residential areas in Kyiv killed at least two people early on March 15, emergency services said, as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian capital. Handout, State Emergency Service of Ukraine via AFP 'Barya lang po sa umaga' A gas station attendant receives a jeepney driver’s payment in coins in Manila on Tuesday amid rising fuel costs. The Department of Finance said on the same day the Philippine government stands to lose some P138.8 billion in revenues this year alone if fuel taxes are waived, while long-term losses can go up to more than P1 trillion. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Running alongside trainees A child runs alongside Philippine Coast Guard trainees jogging near the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital on Tuesday as Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 1 until the end of the month. Tuesday marks two years since President Rodrigo Duterte implemented various levels of lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN news Verifying #Halalan2022 ballots Workers verify the printed ballots to be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City on Tuesday. The Commission on Elections vowed Tuesday to allow "random sampling" of ballots printed during the period when stakeholders were refused access in the printing facility amid the omicron surge earlier this year. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP Read More: Shanghai China lockdown coronavirus testing oil price hike protest Anakpawis partylist Oil Deregulation Law Ukraine crisis Ukraine conflict Russia Russia attacks residential areas Kyiv Ukraine conflict Russian invasion invasion of Ukraine Ukraine Russia Ukraine Russia conflict gas fuel price hike oil price hike fuel increase jeepney fuel prices pump prices quarantine Alert level 1 lockdown anniversary lockdown Halalan 2022 Comelec ballots National Printing Office Commission on Elections ballot printing /entertainment/03/16/22/hes-into-her-teaser-dominates-twitter-trends/entertainment/03/16/22/donny-to-join-robredo-pangilinan-campaign-trail/news/03/16/22/mga-pinoy-artist-sa-paris-nagpasaya-sa-harana-concert/video/news/03/16/22/ilang-pinoy-sa-us-may-phobia-na-dahil-sa-mga-hate-crime/video/news/03/16/22/pinay-sa-us-na-ospital-matapos-suntukin-sipain-ng-higit-125-beses