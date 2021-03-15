THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 15, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Slain labor organizer Asuncion laid to rest Families and friends bid farewell to labor organizer Emmanuel “Manny” Asuncion, one of the nine slain activists in what rights groups dubbed the “Bloody Sunday” killings, at Himlayang Caviteño in Cavite City on Sunday. Asuncion was killed inside his office at the Workers Assistance Center in Dasmarinas, Cavite after allegedly resisting arrest during a police operation last March 7. Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

Sandstorm chokes Beijing A visitor wearing a face mask looks on from behind barricades at a peak overlooking the Forbidden City at Jingshan Park, as birds fly past while the city is hit by a sandstorm, in Beijing, China Monday. Beijing's official air quality index reached a maximum level of 500 on Monday morning, with floating particles known as PM10 reaching 2,000 micrograms per cubic meter in some district as sandstorm spread from Inner Mongolia into the provinces of Gansu, Shanxi and Hebei, which surrounds Beijing. Tingshu Wang, Reuters

Manila conducts sanitation operation in Gagalangin, Tondo Workers from the Manila Sanitation Department conduct a sanitation operation in a community in Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila on Monday. The city of Manila placed 6 barangays- 185, 374, 521, 628, 675, and 847 -under localized lockdown from March 17 to March 20 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

BTS performs at the Grammys Members of K-pop group BTS (from left to right) Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin, and RM perform onstage during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards broadcast on Sunday in this screengrab released on March 14, 2021. The K-pop group, who got their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, performed their original song "Dynamite" after making it to the US charts in 2020. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP