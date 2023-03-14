THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 14, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Residents barricade against Caybiga demolition Members of the Northern Police District attempt to cross a barricade built by residents of Sitio Gitna, Caybiga in Caloocan City before the scheduled demolition on Tuesday. Residents pleaded to authorities as demolition teams dismantled their houses to make way for the construction of the Mindanao Avenue Extension of the North Luzon Expressway. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

PH participates in Paris 2024 Olympics global relay The women's basketball teams of the University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University engage in a friendly match in Quezon City on Tuesday, as the country marks its participation in the Terre de Jeux global relay towards the 2024 Paris Olympics. The match paid homage to the country's love for basketball, its hosting of the 2024 FIBA World Cup and International Women's Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Fluvial protest vs Manila Bay dredging Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) hold a fluvial protest along the coast of Rosario, Cavite on Tuesday, urging the government to stop the destructive dredging activities in the southern part of Manila Bay. Fisherfolks in Rosario, Tanza, and Noveleta expressed concern on the ongoing dredging operations citing its negative impact to their livelihood. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Japan declares start of cherry blossom season A woman walks under a blossoming tree as people come out to Ueno Park to see the early cherry blossoms in Tokyo on Tuesday. Japan announced the official start of Tokyo's cherry blossom season on March 14, 10 days earlier than usual and tied with a record early start seen only twice before. Richard A. Brooks, AFP