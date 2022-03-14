THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 14, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

TUCP proposes P470 salary increase Representatives of the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines seek an across the board salary increase of P470 for the National Capital Region at the NCR wage board in Gen Malvar, St., Manila on Monday. The group urged the labor department to consider the proposed increase, which will bring the minimum wage to P1,007 per day, citing that no wage hike has been implemented in the past two years amid rising costs of living across the country. ABS-CBN News

Election watchdog issues "Fake Partylist Detector"guide Election watchdog Partylist Watch launches a "Fake PL Detector" to guide voters on choosing partylist groups amid an alleged "elite invasion" of the partylist system, during a program in Quezon City on Monday. The group warns voters of “fake partylists” that have no track record of championing marginalized sectors, particularly those represented by political dynasties, business interests, and those implicated in corruption and human rights violations. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

China implements lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge A health worker takes a swab sample from a girl to be tested for COVID-19 infection in Beijing on Monday, amid a record surge in infections across China. China placed several cities under lockdown, as virus cases doubled nationwide to nearly 3,400 on Sunday and anxiety mounted over the resilience of its 'zero-COVID' approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. Noel Celis, AFP

Protesters slam big-time oil price increase Multisectoral groups protest in front of an oil firm's station in Quezon City on Monday, as motorists line up to load fuel a day before another big-time oil price increase. Local oil firms have been raising fuel prices weekly, citing the rising price of oil in the international market because Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Vote-counting machines for the May 9 elections Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan (right) and Commissioner George Garcia inspect the work at the assembly line of Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) at their warehouse in Sta. Rosa Laguna on Monday. The newly appointed Pangarungan said the tour of the facility is part of his policy of complete transparency to guard the sanctity of the elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News