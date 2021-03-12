THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 12, 2021

Minimum health protocol violators in QC Hundreds of minimum health protocol violators from different communities in Quezon City are apprehended and processed at the Quezon City Memorial Circle on Friday in an effort to curb the surge of COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila. The police together with the local government Task Force Disiplina are enforcing the restrictions, but only gave tickets and face masks this time. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Wrestlers join fight against coronavirus Lucha libre wrestler Ciclon Ramirez sprays water at a man as he and others encourage mask-less people to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the COVID-19 disease at the Central Abastos market in Mexico City, Mexico in this picture taken March 10, 2021. Lucha libre is a popular form of professional wrestling in Mexico and they are helping in the fight aginst the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed almost 200,000 lives in their country. Carlos Jasso, Reuters

Attending to COVID-19 patients in Brazil Health workers care for patients infected with COVID-19 at the full emergency room of the Nossa Senhora da Conceiao hospital in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul State, in southern Brazil on Thursday amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The state of Rio Grande do Sul has now imposed severe restrictions due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. Silvio Avila, AFP

Reaching for a bargain People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 shop for clothes at a popular shopping mall in Antipolo on Friday. The country’s log for COVID-19 cases in a single day breached 4,000 Friday, the first time this year and the highest in 6 months putting the country’s total number of cases at 611,618. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Human rights groups hold noise barrage to condemn summary killings Members of human rights groups Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA) and In Defense of Human Rights and Dignity Movement (iDefend) hold a noise barrage at the Quezon City Elliptical Circle on Friday to condemn the alleged growing violence in the country and the latest summary killings of government critics. The groups also slammed the March 7 raids by the police and military that resulted in the deaths of 9 activist leaders which comes two days after President Rodrigo Duterte told state forces to “kill” communist rebels and “ignore human rights.” Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News