THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 11, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Of things left behind An abandoned stroller stands on a destroyed bridge as people flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv in Ukraine on Thursday. Thousands of residents are fleeing Irpin and Bucha, as well as other settlements near Kyiv which were the most affected by the Russian army invasion. Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE

Greenpeace tells DOE 'Don't nuke our future' Security try to stop members of Greenpeace during a protest at the Department of Energy (DOE) headquarters in Taguig City on Friday as the group marks the 11th anniversary of the Fukushima Nuclear Disaster. The environmental activists are demanding the DOE to abandon its nuclear plans and “stop acting like a loyal minion of the nuclear industry, and instead serve the Filipino people by giving them energy security through clean and safe renewable energy.” Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

COVID vax site near Quiapo Church eople approach a vaccination site set up by the Metro Manila Development Authority and Department of Health at the Plaza Miranda in Quiapo, Manila on Friday. The site, operational every Friday in front of the Quiapo Church, gives primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and up as well as booster shots for vaccinated adults as the country ramps up its inoculation drive. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Remembering the 2011 Great East Japan quake A man prays in front of a memorial monument for the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami, in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture on Friday, the 11th anniversary of the disaster that left more than 18,000 people dead or missing. The gigantic waves from the tsunami flooded the reactors at the neighboring prefecture's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, sparking one of the worst nuclear disasters ever. Jiji Press via AFP

Not yet off the hook against COVID Young people receive their COVID-19 vaccination at a theater complex in Quezon City on Friday. The World Health Organization representative in the Philippines said Filipinos should remain vigilant as coronavirus surges in other parts of the world might result in a new variant and reach the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine People wait in line on the Ukraine-Romania border crossing not far from the city of Chernivtsi, Ukraine, Thursday. According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) figures, more than two million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia began its military invasion on February 24, 2022. Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE

Friday rush hour is back Commuters try to get a ride on public transportation on Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City during the rush hour on Friday. Despite warnings from health authorities, the number of people on the road is almost back to normal after the country downgraded the health alert status to Level 1. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News