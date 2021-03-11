THE DAY IN PHOTOS: March 11, 2021

Warning: No more PDA during pandemic A couple spends time for leisure and exercise while observing minimum health protocols at Capitol Commons park in Pasig City on Wednesday. The Philippine National Police said it will call out couples exhibiting public display of affection (PDA) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Remembering victims of 2011 Japan earthquake and Fukushima nuclear disaster Mariko Odawara mourns for the victims of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, during its 10th anniversary, in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan Thursday. Japan is scheduled to honor nearly 20,000 victims who perished after a 9- magnitude earthquake and a destructive tsunami hit the Tohoku region on March 11, 2011. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

NKTI health workers demand for allowance release Health workers hold a noise barrage outside the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City on Thursday to express their disappointment over their withheld meals, transportation, and accommodation allowances under the Bayanihan 2 law. The group demanded the immediate release of the P82-million budget earmarked for the period of September 1- December 31, 2020, citing the rise in cost of living while receiving low salaries and miniscule benefits amid the pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung spews hot ash A man watches as Mount Sinabung unleashes a new burst of ash during its eruption as seen from Brastagi district in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia on Thursday. The volcano shot smoke and ash as high as 1,000 meters with ash clouds traveling up to 3 kilometers southeast according to Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center. Sugeng Nuryono, AFP